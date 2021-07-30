Live Arts to resume in-person performances with 'Locally Sourced'

Live Arts will present its annual "locally Sourced" festival in person from Sept. 9 to 12. New works from Live Arts' Playwrights' Lab will be performed in the Gibson Theater.

The plays are "Innovation" by John Lawson, "Seek Immediate Shelter" by Julius Neelley, "War of Marriage" by Beth Sherk and "The Stoop" by Tanya K. Manwill.

Auditions will take place Aug. 8 and 9; sign up for an audition block from 7 to 8 p.m. or 8 to 9 p.m. in the Live Arts building. Auditions will take place in a group setting for a pool of "Locally Sourced" directors. There will be no pre-recorded or digital auditions this time.

Actors must be vaccinated and wear masks to audition. No experience is necessary, and color-conscious casting and inclusivity are encouraged.

Rehearsals will begin no later than Aug. 15. Directors and behind-the-scenes volunteers also are needed. To register, or to learn more, email volunteer@livearts.org.

Tickets will go on sale soon. For details, go to livearts.org.