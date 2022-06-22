Live Arts to open new season Sept. 30 with 'Love and Information'

Live Arts will open its 2022/23 Transformations Season on Sept. 30 with a production of “Love and Information” by Caryl Churchill. Susan E. Evans, Live Arts’ artistic director, will direct the opening production.

A free preview will be offered on Sept. 29, and the show will run through Oct. 22. The production is sponsored by Barbara and Jay Kessler.

Also planned for the new season are the following productions:

• Nov. 11 to Dec. 10: “Violet,” with music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics and book by Brian Crawley. Director will be announced later. Free preview on Nov. 10. Presented by Latitude 38; sponsored by Woodard Properties.

• Jan. 20 to Feb. 11, 2023: “The River” by Jez Butterworth. Directed by Robert Chapel. Free preview on Jan. 19. Presented by Panorama Consulting, and George Worthington & Cameron Mowat.

• March 3 to 19, 2023: “Crumbs from the Table of Joy” by Lynn Nottage. Directed by Ti Ames. Free preview on March 2. Presented by The Caplin Foundation; sponsored by Allison Partners.

• April 7 to 29, 2023: “Buyer & Cellar” by Jonathan Tolins. Directed by Jude Hansen. Free preview on April 6.

• May and June 2023: “Waterworks Festival: New Works on Water Street.” Director of new works: Adrienne Oliver. Presented by Pamela Friedman & Ronald Bailey; “Silas, the Uninvited” sponsored by Chaski Global.

• July 2023: Teen Summer Musical will be announced later.

For tickets, go to livearts.org/tix or dial the box office at (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123. Learn more about the season at livearts.org.