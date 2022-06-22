 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Live Arts to open new season Sept. 30 with 'Love and Information'

  • 0

Live Arts will open its 2022/23 Transformations Season on Sept. 30 with a production of “Love and Information” by Caryl Churchill. Susan E. Evans, Live Arts’ artistic director, will direct the opening production.

A free preview will be offered on Sept. 29, and the show will run through Oct. 22. The production is sponsored by Barbara and Jay Kessler.

Also planned for the new season are the following productions:

Nov. 11 to Dec. 10: “Violet,” with music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics and book by Brian Crawley. Director will be announced later. Free preview on Nov. 10. Presented by Latitude 38; sponsored by Woodard Properties.

Jan. 20 to Feb. 11, 2023: “The River” by Jez Butterworth. Directed by Robert Chapel. Free preview on Jan. 19. Presented by Panorama Consulting, and George Worthington & Cameron Mowat.

March 3 to 19, 2023: “Crumbs from the Table of Joy” by Lynn Nottage. Directed by Ti Ames. Free preview on March 2. Presented by The Caplin Foundation; sponsored by Allison Partners.

People are also reading…

April 7 to 29, 2023: “Buyer & Cellar” by Jonathan Tolins. Directed by Jude Hansen. Free preview on April 6.

May and June 2023: “Waterworks Festival: New Works on Water Street.” Director of new works: Adrienne Oliver. Presented by Pamela Friedman & Ronald Bailey; “Silas, the Uninvited” sponsored by Chaski Global.

July 2023: Teen Summer Musical will be announced later.

For tickets, go to livearts.org/tix or dial the box office at (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123. Learn more about the season at livearts.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tony moments: A night for Broadway to reclaim its groove

Tony moments: A night for Broadway to reclaim its groove

Broadway has its groove back, said Tonys host Ariana DeBose at an exuberant ceremony seeking to illustrate just that sentiment. But if the packed show at Radio City Music Hall was meant to recapture the razzle-dazzle of Broadway seasons past, marking the 75th anniversary of the Tonys with a dollop of nostalgia, it was also a celebration of groundbreaking work by a hugely diverse group of artists. The marquee award, best new musical, went to the highly innovative “A Strange Loop,” Michael R. Jackson’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner about a Black gay man writing a show about a Black gay man.

John Leguizamo fine-tunes his new musical, ‘Kiss My Aztec!’

John Leguizamo fine-tunes his new musical, ‘Kiss My Aztec!’

John Leguizamo is back with a new stage project that has a historical bent. He’s the co-writer of the musical “Kiss My Aztec!”  — a fusion of salsa, gospel, hip-hop, funk and merengue that explores the story of the Spanish conquest of Latin America. Like “Latin History for Morons,” Leguizamo’s last one-man play on Broadway, “Kiss My Aztec!” is a hilarious celebration of Hispanic and Latin culture. But unlike the others, it is his first full-scale musical and the comedian stays behind the scenes this time around. “Kiss My Aztec!” begins previews on Wednesday at Hartford Stage before opening on June 10.

Watch Now: Related Video

Uma Thurman and the Jonas Brothers lead the latest list of celebs getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert