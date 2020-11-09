Live Arts relaunches its search for new artistic director

Live Arts has resumed its national search for a new artistic director to succeed Bree Luck.

A nine-member committee is co-chaired by Shannoin Montague, a Live Arts board member, and Executive Director Anne Hunter. The panel, which paused its search during the onset of the pandemic, hopes to fill the position by late spring.

Jeremy Duncan Pape has been serving as interim artistic director since Luck’s departure in September 2019. He is among the candidates for the position.

To learn more about the position, go to livearts.org.

UVa Drama presents ‘Love and Information’

The University of Virginia Department of Drama will present a streamed production of “Love and Information” by Caryl Churchill at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.