Live Arts relaunches its search for new artistic director
Live Arts has resumed its national search for a new artistic director to succeed Bree Luck.
A nine-member committee is co-chaired by Shannoin Montague, a Live Arts board member, and Executive Director Anne Hunter. The panel, which paused its search during the onset of the pandemic, hopes to fill the position by late spring.
Jeremy Duncan Pape has been serving as interim artistic director since Luck’s departure in September 2019. He is among the candidates for the position.
To learn more about the position, go to livearts.org.
UVa Drama presents ‘Love and Information’
The University of Virginia Department of Drama will present a streamed production of “Love and Information” by Caryl Churchill at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Faculty members Dave Dalton and Mona Kasra are leading the production, which explores a media-obsessed culture through a succession of more than 50 scenes involving more than 100 characters. Fifteen actor-filmmakers joined the production, taking two weeks’ worth of crash courses in filmmaking, sound, script analysis and other essentials before diving into the scenes they wanted to create.
Along the way, the students learned how to direct short films with their phones. They learned how to build casts, lead rehearsals and accommodate the physical distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The play examines a variety of human emotions through a lens of today’s information climate. It asks how humans’ pursuit of information is affecting their search for love.
For tickets, which are free, go to https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41905.
