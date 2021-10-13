Live Arts reaches out with 'Every Brilliant Thing'

“Green means, ‘Yes, smother me with kisses,’’’ Evans said with a chuckle. “Red means, ‘Don’t get too close to me; I need more space.’’’

Ushers also will help by leading people out of the theater in an orderly pattern to prevent crowded choke points in doorways.

And there’s yet another kind of safe space to respect. Audience members are advised that the play does discuss the topic of suicide. A 6-year-old is responding to his mother’s attempt to take her own life by making sure she sees plenty of whimsical and often humorous reasons why life is worth living.

“This play talks about suicide in a very healing way, and a very humorous way,” Evans said. “But it does talk about it.”

An audience talk-back event will follow the Oct. 21 performance, and there will be information available from a variety of local organizations that help people find help for themselves or for loved ones dealing with depression.

“Every single one said, ‘We’ll be there. We’ll be happy to come,’” Evans said.