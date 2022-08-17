Live Arts presents two events at Vault Virginia

Live Arts has two events in store for audiences at Vault Virginia this week.

Poetry Live! will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday. Poet and host James Cole will be joined by poets Audrey Parks, Sara Robinson and Dr. Lesley Walker, among others.

The evening’s theme is “Transformations,” which also is the name of the upcoming 2022-2023 Live Arts season.

Cole, founder of the Charlottesville Poetry Critique Circle, is a graduate student studying sensory neuroscience at the University of Virginia Medical School. He is a community organizer for the Live Poets Society, and he teaches literary theory and composition at WriterHouse. His first book of poetry, “Crow, come home,” was released in December 2019 by VerbalEyze Press.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Live Arts Playwrights’ Lab will present a staged reading of “When Liberty is Sieged,” a new one-act play by local playwright John Paul Mandryk.

The cast of Lab members and local actors includes Christopher Baumer as The Iron Duke, Ron Berube as Cardinal Granvelle, James Sanford as Lucifer, Mandy Shuker as Kenau and Roger Tolle as Governor Ripperda. Dawn Schimke is the director, and Sean Michael McCord is the producer.

The play explores the idea of who wins when two opposing ideologies both remain convinced that God is on their side. It focuses on a widowed mother of four in the Netherlands who faces the Spanish Inquisition in the mid-16th century.

Audience members are asked to wear masks and bring proof of vaccination or negative test results. To learn more about Live Arts’ COVID protocols, go to livearts.org/covid.

Tickets for both shows are available on a pay-what-you-can basis, with a suggested price of $5. Pay cash at the door, or reserve a spot through livearts.org/tix. For details, call (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123.