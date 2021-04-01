Live Arts offers two more online performances of 'Let Go of Me'

Tickets are available for extended-run performances of "Let Go of Me" that will be presented online at 8 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday at livearts.org.

A free virtual talkback event also has been scheduled for 7 p.m. April 14. Miller Susen, Live Arts' education director, will lead a conversation with the cast and crew. Register for the free event at livearts.org to receive an emailed link to the Zoom session. Questions from viewers will be accepted in the Zoom chat feature and answered as time allows.

The talkback also will be recorded live and then posted on livearts.org and on Live Arts' YouTube channel at youtube.com/liveartstheater.