 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live Arts offers two more online performances of 'Let Go of Me'
0 comments

Live Arts offers two more online performances of 'Let Go of Me'

  • 0

Tickets are available for extended-run performances of "Let Go of Me" that will be presented online at 8 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday at livearts.org.

A free virtual talkback event also has been scheduled for 7 p.m. April 14. Miller Susen, Live Arts' education director, will lead a conversation with the cast and crew. Register for the free event at livearts.org to receive an emailed link to the Zoom session. Questions from viewers will be accepted in the Zoom chat feature and answered as time allows.

The talkback also will be recorded live and then posted on livearts.org and on Live Arts' YouTube channel at youtube.com/liveartstheater.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Theater companies join forces for 'Birthday Club' world premiere
Arts & Theatre

Theater companies join forces for 'Birthday Club' world premiere

There's a good chance you'll recognize facets of these characters in your own circle of friends, and your mom's, and Walker said their banter rings true. Olson, after all, dedicated "Birthday Club" to his girlfriend, whose close-knit cadre of true-blue friends inspired many of his characters' traits and travails.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert