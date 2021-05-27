Live Arts names Evans new artistic director

Live Arts has selected Susan E. Evans as its new artistic director. Evans officially will start work on June 11.

Evans has extensive experience as a director and theater instructor. She brings almost two decades of experience as artistic director of three small theater companies in the San Francisco Bay area.

Before the pandemic, Evans led the 187-seat Town Hall Theatre in Lafayette, California, for three years. While serving at the larger Douglas Morrisson Theatre in Hayward, California, she launched an annual Playwrights' CageMatch contest, hosted a solo artists' festival, and commissioned and produced the theater's first world premiere. She also spent 11 years at Eastenders Repertory Company, where she wrote grants, served as a talent scout and built sets.

Evans earned a bachelor of arts in English from Emory University and a certificate from the Drama Studio London at Berkeley. She also studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

She was chosen from among more than 140 applicants from across the country.

Jeremy Pape, who has served as interim artistic director since September 2019, will return to the production department.