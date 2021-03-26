Live Arts invites public to meet finalists for its artistic director position

Next week, Live Arts will give the community an opportunity to meet the four finalists for its artistic director position.

The finalists will be introduced through Community Sessions scheduled as Zoom webinars and moderated by Shannon Montague. Each session will be recorded, so folks who can't attend can watch later. Registration for the events is requested by Saturday.

There will be sessions with Adam Adolfo at 7 p.m. Monday, Caitlin Lowans at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Ali Stoner at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Kelli Shermeyer at 7 p.m. Thursday. Feedback from audience members will be collected after the final session concludes.

To make reservations for the live and recorded sessions, go to docs.google.com. For information, go to livearts.org.