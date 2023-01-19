Live Arts event to remember Carol Pedersen

A celebration of the life of acting coach, vocal coach and dramaturg Carol Pedersen will begin at 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Live Arts in downtown Charlottesville.
Pedersen, who died Jan. 8, began participating in Live Arts soon after moving to Charlottesville in 2001. While she taught the Actors' Lab, she encouraged her students to audition for Live Arts productions, which brought new participants to the theater.
She also led the Readers' Circle for many years, which drew people who loved theater but could not commit to taking part in shows. Gretchen York leads the group now.
She was the mother of actor and director Boomie Pedersen, and the two often took part in local productions together.
The Live Arts building is located at 123 E. Water St. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. If possible, wear her favorite color: black.
Learn more at livearts.org.