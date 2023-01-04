Let richness of arts community help you keep resolutions

Many local performing arts fans have been heading back to venues to see live shows. If your New Year’s resolutions include getting back out there, you won’t have to venture far from home to take advantage of the richness Central Virginia’s arts scene has to offer.

We also live in a nourishing environment for learning a musical instrument, renewing a long-lost love or lifting one’s voice in joy. If you’re more comfortable wielding a nail gun than a rosined bow, you’ll be welcomed by local theater creative teams who build sets that stun. Whether you hope to watch, listen, volunteer or perform in 2023, here’s a starting point for keeping those promises to yourself.

Talent without travelIf you’ve been hoping to see some world-class performances and exhibitions but still feel reluctant to hit the road during flu season and a lingering pandemic, Paramount Theater brings choices as close as the Downtown Mall. There’s no need to rent a tuxedo or book a flight.

The Paramount has three Exhibition on Screen series events coming up. Look for “Mary Cassatt: Painting the Modern Woman” at 7 p.m. March 15, “Vermeer: The Blockbuster Exhibition” at 7 p.m. April 26 and “Tokyo Stories” at 7 p.m. May 25 on the big screen. Tickets for each screening are $15; seniors pay $13, and students get in for $11.

Opera lovers can reserve their seats for seven Metropolitan Opera productions that’ll be part of the Met Live in HD series. Each offers the opportunity to watch a live broadcast of a current Met production.

The first Met Live in HD selection of 2023 is “Fedora,” which begins at 12:55 p.m. Jan. 14. To learn more about the Umberto Giordano opera and the Met’s new production of it, see Page 4 in today’s Buzz.

Plan ahead for “Lohengrin” at noon March 18, “Falstaff” at 12:30 p.m. April 1, “Der Rosenkavalier” at noon April 15, “Champion” at 12:55 p.m. April 29, “Don Giovanni” at 12:55 p.m. May 20 and “Die Zauberflöte” at 12:55 p.m. June 3.

If you’ve been looking for a judgment-free environment in which to learn why so many people enjoy opera, the series offers a chance to see how music, drama and storytelling combine to cast a spell. And if you’re already a fan, the prices are conducive to introducing a friend or loved one to the genre.

Tickets for each event are $25; they’re $23 for seniors and $18 for students. There’s still time to snag season tickets for $225, $207 and $162, respectively.

Get details about all Paramount events at theparamount.net, or call the box office at (434) 979-1333.

Roar of the crowd Mark those 2023 calendars for upcoming theatrical productions.

Four County Players’ 50th-anniversary season continues with “Spring Break,” a Teen Arts Project production, from Feb. 3 to 12; “Wait Until Dark” from Feb. 24to March 12; Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” from May 12 to June 4; and the community theater’s 50th Birthday Party on June 17.

Opportunities for joining casts and creative teams abound, and if you’re looking for an activity for the whole family, quite a few families take part in 4CP productions. Head to fourcp.org for details, or call the box office for tickets at (540) 832-5355.

Live Arts will present its WaterWorks Festival, a month-long celebration of new voices and perspectives, from May 12 to June 3. In the meantime, the Virginia premiere of Jez Butterworth’s “The River” opens Jan. 20. Also coming up are “Crumbs from the Table of Joy” from March 3 to 19 and “Buyer & Cellar” from April 7 to 29.

Upcoming auditions and a busy schedule of classes for adults and youths can be explored at livearts.org.

Vocal music optionsIf you enjoy singing with others, Oratorio Society of Virginia offers auditions on Jan. 12 at the Municipal Arts Center at 1119 Fifth St. SW. Go to oratoriosociety.org to schedule your audition time and download an audition form to fill out. For details, call (434) 295-4385.

Virginia Consort offers singing opportunities for adults in its Chamber Ensemble and Festival Chorus. Options for children and teens include the First Step Choir for kindergartners through third-graders and Prelude Choir for ages 4 to 7, as well as the Youth Chorale for high school-aged singers. Learn more about the different ensembles at virginiaconsort.org.

For instrumental music fansNumerous community groups offer music lovers the option of serving as audience members or ensemble members. If you miss your band or orchestra days and have decided that 2023 will be the year you get back in shape on your favorite instrument, local ensembles can offer the teamwork and delight you’ve been missing.

Albemarle Symphony Orchestra, directed by Philip Clark, will present its next concert at 7:30 p.m. March 25 at Grisham Hall. If you’d like to perform, there’s still time to register; find out more at albemarlesymphony.org, or call (434) 260-7428.

Blue Ridge Chamber Orchestra is welcoming intermediate to advanced musicians, Head to brco.avenue.org to learn more, or call (434) 295-1617.

The Charlottesville Band, which has been entertaining audiences for a century, is one of the nation’s oldest continuously operating amateur community bands. For information, go to cvilleband.org or call (434) 295-9850.

And if you want to learn a new instrument from scratch, check out The Front Porch. Instruction is offered in banjo, bass, dulcimer, fiddle, guitar, harmonica, piano, mandolin, ukulele, upright bass and violin — not to mention voice, theory and songwriting.

The music school offers a variety of group classes, private lessons and workshops so you can find a learning environment that works for you, plus a full schedule of performances by professionals to provide plenty of inspiration. Visit frontporchcville.org or call (434) 806-7062.