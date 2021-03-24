'Let Go of Me' examines communication, connection during pandemic

The New Mexico native and Western Albemarle High School graduate penned their first draft of the play in 2017, and “a lot has happened in my life in the past four years,” they said.

The limitations of rehearsing and performing at a distance changed the way “Let Go of Me” originally was going to look and sound.

“I thought that we’d have seven actors, lots of dance and movement, and a soundscape,” Van Dilla said. Instead, look for a combination of pre-recorded and live performances that tells the story.

Conversations often continue through voicemails. Buddhist teachings offer solace. And a story as old as time — a child having to be the adult at baffling and often heartbreaking moments — unfolds as a child learns to protect their own heart while caring for their parent.

The physical distance measures that needed to be observed for everyone’s safety during the pandemic kept the performers well aware of the challenges that healthy communication endures even in the best of times. Add in the difficulty level of having tough conversations in the presence of mental illness without wounding each other, and of protecting one’s own heart and feelings in the process, and a personal story grows into a universal cry for listening and understanding.