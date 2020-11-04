Latin Ballet of Virginia uses dance to share history of Mayan empire

On Saturday evening, Latin Ballet of Virginia will come to Piedmont Virginia Community College to present “Enigmas de Nuestra Tierra,” which unfolds the story of the Mayan empire and the rich history of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

When audience members settle into their seats in the V. Earl Dickinson Building’s Main Stage Theatre, they’ll notice that they aren’t the only ones wearing masks.

Keep an eye on the dancers moving across the stage to see how masks needed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been integrated cleverly into their costumes. The mask worn by a dancer portraying Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes, for instance, appears to be a face protector for his helmet.

“Dance talks by itself,” said Ana Ines King, the group’s artistic director. “We don’t need to explain.”

Dancing in masks challenges the company’s dancers to draw on their acting skills to advance the plot.

“The eyes tell the story, so we have to be more creative to tell the story with the eyes,” King said. “It was a costume challenge. You have to think of matching them to every costume.”