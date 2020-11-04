Latin Ballet of Virginia uses dance to share history of Mayan empire

On Saturday evening, Latin Ballet of Virginia will come to Piedmont Virginia Community College to present “Enigmas de Nuestra Tierra,” which unfolds the story of the Mayan empire and the rich history of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.
When audience members settle into their seats in the V. Earl Dickinson Building’s Main Stage Theatre, they’ll notice that they aren’t the only ones wearing masks.
Keep an eye on the dancers moving across the stage to see how masks needed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been integrated cleverly into their costumes. The mask worn by a dancer portraying Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes, for instance, appears to be a face protector for his helmet.
“Dance talks by itself,” said Ana Ines King, the group’s artistic director. “We don’t need to explain.”
Dancing in masks challenges the company’s dancers to draw on their acting skills to advance the plot.
“The eyes tell the story, so we have to be more creative to tell the story with the eyes,” King said. “It was a costume challenge. You have to think of matching them to every costume.”
Troupe members bring skills from diverse backgrounds to present the company’s works, which explore facets of Latin culture from Dio de los Muertos to the legend behind the familiar Christmas-season poinsettia. (Learn more about these productions at latinballet.org.) A quick glance at the figures on stage reveals a mix of body shapes and ages.
“All of them are contemporary dancers,” King said. “Some of them are more flamenco; some are more hip-hop and salsa. It’s like a family; we look and think differently.
“You don’t have to be a skinny mini to advance. You just have to respect yourself.”
Bringing in an intergenerational cast of dancers to tell this particular story of colliding cultures makes sense. “It’s history, so people should be different ages,” King said.
“Enigmas de Nuestra Tierra” sweeps audiences along on a journey through five centuries of Mexican history. Audience members will learn the story behind the Mayan goddess of love and the complicated history of La Malinche, a real-life Nahua woman who played a pivotal role in the Spanish conquest of the Aztec empire as an interpreter for Cortes in the early 1500s.
Tickets are $15; seniors and students pay $12. Reserving tickets in advance is recommended, as seating at the 7:30 p.m. Saturday performance is limited to 100 people to allow for safe physical distancing; the theater will be at 20% capacity. Don’t forget to wear your mask or face covering.
Buy tickets online at pvcc.edu/performingarts, or call PVCC’s box office at (434) 961-5376. During regular business hours, tickets also will be available at the cashier’s office. Any that remain can be purchased at the box office starting two hours before the performance.
And if you can’t attend in person, access to a video version of the live performance will be available online for $4.
