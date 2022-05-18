Latest Persimmon Tree Players show aims for 'flat-out fun'

Elvis has left the building. And on Friday evening, so will everyone else.

Persimmon Tree Players will present its lighthearted spring show outdoors at Cunningham Creek Winery at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Audience members can gather on the Palmyra winery’s grounds to share a meal, sip some wine and laugh out loud.

“Elvis Has Left the Building” by V. Cate and Duke Ernsberger follows The Colonel, a character reminiscent of Elvis Presley’s manager, Col. Tom Parker, on a tense December night in 1970. It’s five days before Christmas, and the King of Rock seems to have vanished. The pressure is on The Colonel to come up with the King, or a reasonable facsimile thereof, within 24 hours. The familiar and the farcical join forces to keep the audience laughing.

“For the Elvis buffs, there’s definitely some reality sprinkled in,” said Tom Green, who shares directing and producing responsibilities with Jen Starkey and plays the role of Candy. “You don’t have to know anything about Elvis to appreciate the zaniness.

“We didn’t want to do anything heavy. We were looking for something that was flat-out fun.”

The cast includes George Gaige as The Colonel, Zachary Zartler as Roscoe, Jen Starkey as Trudy, Tom Green as Candy and Jill Tanner as Terri Long.

Persimmon Tree Players relies on a multitasking team. Stevie Loebs is stage manager, Mike Montgomery is sound designer and Gaige is set designer and chief builder.

Green said the community theater is establishing a new tradition of performances in May at Cunningham Creek, taking advantage of pleasant temperatures and the pandemic safety benefits of acting outdoors.

“The other nice thing about it is a local caterer is going to do barbecue for us,” he said.

Audience members aren’t the only ones looking forward to fresh air and fun. Actors who’ve hungered for the teamwork and satisfaction of stagecraft as months of social distancing turned into years are grateful to return to the spotlight.

“Getting together and creating something together is really appreciated, because we can’t spend a lot of time together,” Green said.

“It keeps some level of sanity for us, because we are so tied to the theater. We’ve still managed to keep the lights on in some interesting ways. It certainly hasn’t felt routine, but we try to do a fall show and a spring show each year.”

Family members pitch in to help make the magic happen. Green said his daughter, a high school senior who appeared in last summer’s “Moon Over Buffalo,” served as a stand-in and will help with lighting. His wife helps handle box office duties and will be backstage to make sure cast members can nail some quick costume changes.

A four-seat table is $75. Chair seating is $17; it’s $12 for audience members younger than 21.

Picnics are welcome, and executive chef Roderick Martin and the Simply Trending Foods food truck will serve barbecue from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The menu includes pulled pork or chicken, smoked macaroni and cheese, baked beans and collard greens; another option is teriyaki salmon with cauliflower mash and broccolini.

