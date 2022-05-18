 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest Persimmon Tree Players show aims for 'flat-out fun'

  • 0
"Elvis Has Left the Building"

In “Elvis Has Left the Building,” The Colonel, played by George Gaige, spends a tense time searching for Elvis Presley — or a reasonable facsimile. Think about whether you want chair seating or a table for your party before you reserve your tickets, because there will be local barbecue from a food truck.

 Courtesy of Persimmon Tree Players

Elvis has left the building. And on Friday evening, so will everyone else.

Persimmon Tree Players will present its lighthearted spring show outdoors at Cunningham Creek Winery at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Audience members can gather on the Palmyra winery’s grounds to share a meal, sip some wine and laugh out loud.

“Elvis Has Left the Building” by V. Cate and Duke Ernsberger follows The Colonel, a character reminiscent of Elvis Presley’s manager, Col. Tom Parker, on a tense December night in 1970. It’s five days before Christmas, and the King of Rock seems to have vanished. The pressure is on The Colonel to come up with the King, or a reasonable facsimile thereof, within 24 hours. The familiar and the farcical join forces to keep the audience laughing.

“For the Elvis buffs, there’s definitely some reality sprinkled in,” said Tom Green, who shares directing and producing responsibilities with Jen Starkey and plays the role of Candy. “You don’t have to know anything about Elvis to appreciate the zaniness.

People are also reading…

“We didn’t want to do anything heavy. We were looking for something that was flat-out fun.”

The cast includes George Gaige as The Colonel, Zachary Zartler as Roscoe, Jen Starkey as Trudy, Tom Green as Candy and Jill Tanner as Terri Long.

Persimmon Tree Players relies on a multitasking team. Stevie Loebs is stage manager, Mike Montgomery is sound designer and Gaige is set designer and chief builder.

Green said the community theater is establishing a new tradition of performances in May at Cunningham Creek, taking advantage of pleasant temperatures and the pandemic safety benefits of acting outdoors.

“The other nice thing about it is a local caterer is going to do barbecue for us,” he said.

Audience members aren’t the only ones looking forward to fresh air and fun. Actors who’ve hungered for the teamwork and satisfaction of stagecraft as months of social distancing turned into years are grateful to return to the spotlight.

“Getting together and creating something together is really appreciated, because we can’t spend a lot of time together,” Green said.

“It keeps some level of sanity for us, because we are so tied to the theater. We’ve still managed to keep the lights on in some interesting ways. It certainly hasn’t felt routine, but we try to do a fall show and a spring show each year.”

Family members pitch in to help make the magic happen. Green said his daughter, a high school senior who appeared in last summer’s “Moon Over Buffalo,” served as a stand-in and will help with lighting. His wife helps handle box office duties and will be backstage to make sure cast members can nail some quick costume changes.

A four-seat table is $75. Chair seating is $17; it’s $12 for audience members younger than 21.

Picnics are welcome, and executive chef Roderick Martin and the Simply Trending Foods food truck will serve barbecue from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The menu includes pulled pork or chicken, smoked macaroni and cheese, baked beans and collard greens; another option is teriyaki salmon with cauliflower mash and broccolini.

IF YOU GO

"Elvis Has Left the Building"

Persimmon Tree Players

7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Outdoors at Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra

$75-$12

persimmontreeplayers.org

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jesse Williams addresses leak of Broadway nude scene

Jesse Williams addresses leak of Broadway nude scene

Jesse Williams vowed not to be discouraged after leaked video and images of his onstage nude scene in the Broadway play “Take Me Out” were posted online. He told The AP: “I can’t sweat that.” The leaked video and images prompted an outcry from the show’s producers and the union that represents actors and stage managers. The leaked video is the latest incident in which the privacy or well-being of a performer was put in jeopardy, following Will Smith’s Oscar slap of Chris Rock and when Dave Chapelle was attacked by a man at the Hollywood Bowl. 

Best Bets for Sunday, May 15

Pianist Jeremy Thompson: Celebratory solo recital on Wednesday Music Club’s new grand piano, 3:30 p.m., The Center at Belvedere, $125 concert …

Met's new 'Hamlet': To be or not to be true to the text

Met's new 'Hamlet': To be or not to be true to the text

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are dead, all right, but not as Shakespeare imagined. No Norwegian prince arrives to seize the Danish throne. And to be or not to be is not the question. So it goes in the latest operatic adaptation of the most famous play in the English language. “Hamlet,” with music by Brett Dean and libretto by Matthew Jocelyn, opens at the Metropolitan Opera on Friday. Jocelyn has taken pains to condense the play into an opera that runs less than three hours. He says he opted to focus on a family story, along the way changing familiar bits and cutting out subplots. The opera is the final new production in the Met's comeback-from-COVID season.

Best Bets for Friday, May 13

Friday Night Dance Night with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Best Bets for Sunday, April 24

Music on the Patio by Calista Garcia: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended

Watch Now: Related Video

Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott join the cast of new movie 'Wizards'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert