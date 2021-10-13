Lake of the Woods Players to present Addams Family musical

Lake of the Woods Players will present “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” at 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove.

The musical features music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elise. Dan Ditzler directs.

The cast will bring characters created by Charles Addams to life in a musical that follows the Addamses’ daughter, Wednesday, as she prepares to introduce her “normal” boyfriend to her eccentric family.

The original cast of the show, which opened on Broadway in April 2010 and ran through December 2011, starred Nathan Lane as Gomez and Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia.

Tickets are $29; students pay $24, and admission is $15 for ages 12 and younger. Keep in mind that audience members who live outside Lake of the Woods must purchase their tickets online and show a printed paper ticket or an electronic file to security personnel before entering the community.

Masks will be required for all audience members, regardless of vaccination status. Disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer will be available, and tables and chairs will be cleaned after each performance.

Performances will continue at 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 8 p.m. Oct. 23 and 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road. For tickets and details, go to lowplayers.org or dial (540) 972-6385.