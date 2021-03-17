JMRL offers virtual sneak peek of 'Thirty-Seven' play

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present a virtual event with author and playwright Leslie M. Scott-Jones and the cast of her new play, "Thirty-Seven," at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The event will include an audio recording excerpted from the new play, which Charlottesville Players Guild will premiere March 25 as part of its 2021 AMPLIFY season. A question-and-answer session will follow with Scott-Jones and the cast.

In the play, Jamahl Garrison-Lowe portrays Seth Cornelius Jefferson, a young Black man who is confronting his own beliefs and those of people in his life. To register for the virtual event, go to https://www.jmrl.org/pr-adults.htm?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D150783213.

“Thirty-Seven” will run from March 25-28 at 7:30pm on the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s YouTube page. To get tickets for the play, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thirty-seven-by-leslie-m-scott-jones-tickets-137816987319.