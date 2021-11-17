'It's a Wonderful Life' stretches its wings as a radio play

When “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” opens at 8 p.m. Friday in the Mainstage space in Barboursville, audience members will “feel transported to the 1940s” when they arrive, director Kerry Moran said. Without giving too much away, it’s safe to say that an eye-opening experience awaits in a production that focuses on the creative power of sound.

Instead of relying on Hollywood-style visual effects to share the story of George Bailey and the Christmas Eve when he learns what a difference his time on earth has made in the lives of his friends, family and hometown, Moran’s cast and Foley artists are drawing on the wonder of old-school radio dramas to tell the tale in a new way for pandemic-weary audiences.

Foley artistry relies on creative approaches to produce the sound effects that swept radio audiences of the 1930s and ‘40s into familiar cityscapes and exotic locales alike. For audience members immersed in a high-tech world, the magic of sounds from found objects seems educational as well as entertaining. Everything from the wobble of a sheet of metal to the subtle shuffle of a box of instant mashed potatoes can remind audience members of thunderstorms and snowy sidewalks.