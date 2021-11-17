'It's a Wonderful Life' stretches its wings as a radio play

When “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” opens at 8 p.m. Friday in the Mainstage space in Barboursville, audience members will “feel transported to the 1940s” when they arrive, director Kerry Moran said. Without giving too much away, it’s safe to say that an eye-opening experience awaits in a production that focuses on the creative power of sound.
Instead of relying on Hollywood-style visual effects to share the story of George Bailey and the Christmas Eve when he learns what a difference his time on earth has made in the lives of his friends, family and hometown, Moran’s cast and Foley artists are drawing on the wonder of old-school radio dramas to tell the tale in a new way for pandemic-weary audiences.
Foley artistry relies on creative approaches to produce the sound effects that swept radio audiences of the 1930s and ‘40s into familiar cityscapes and exotic locales alike. For audience members immersed in a high-tech world, the magic of sounds from found objects seems educational as well as entertaining. Everything from the wobble of a sheet of metal to the subtle shuffle of a box of instant mashed potatoes can remind audience members of thunderstorms and snowy sidewalks.
“Cars drive by and wind blows. There’s ice and snow, and people eating and drinking,” Moran said. “It’s an interesting exercise. I close my eyes and try not to watch what they’re doing and listen for the changes in their voices.
“It’s all storytelling.”
Her ensemble cast includes Ken Wayne, Sara Conklin, John Holdren, Jim McConnell, Katie Hutchins, Christian Eberle, Michael Kneller and Hannah Vidaver. As a team, the actors will take on 28 different roles; one cast member alone handles 13 of those. Performing in the show calls on the cast to resist years of training and conditioning to rely on movements to advance the plot.
“It’s a radio play, so we need to focus on our voices,” the director said. “The actors are acting with their voices and not necessarily with their bodies. It has been a challenge; I think it was much harder than people thought it would be.”
All that hard work, however, is paying off; Moran has marveled at watching her actors reach and grow.
“It’s basic, good storytelling, and we should do more of it,” Moran said. “One of the things I love about theater is telling stories, and this is a different way of telling a story. People are finding things inside themselves that they didn’t know they had.
“I’m pretty proud of it. The last time I saw it, I cried.”
The radio play, adapted by Joe Landry, is based on “The Greatest Gift,” a story by Philip Van Doren Stern. It includes original music and musical arrangements by Kevin Connors.
“It will be very familiar — and very different,” Moran said. “Most people will know the story, but we can’t take that for granted.”
Bringing an open mind and a willingness to suspend disbelief will enhance that experience.
Many fans of director Frank Capra’s classic 1946 film version starring James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore and Henry Travers may assume that because the film is televised frequently every Christmas season, everyone knows the story. As Moran and her team have learned, that isn’t always the case. Busy people may be familiar with snippets and segments shown at holiday time but may never have watched the film from beginning to end, for instance.
“A lot of people haven’t even seen the movie,” Moran said. “There are a lot of people who won’t watch a black-and-white movie.”
A recent preview in Orange demonstrated that while few people in the audience remembered traditional radio shows, the themes in George Bailey’s story continue to resonate.
“It’s very hopeful. It’s about community and family and working hard and a lot of the values we hold today,” Moran said. “And it’s about a lot of what the holidays are about.
“The ending is so happy and warm. People need to feel that there’s a community beyond themselves.”
The production staff includes Karen Schlicht and Linn Wood as production stage managers, Edward Warwick White as producer, Amy Goffman and Linda Zuby as costume designers, Kim Faulkinbury as lighting designer, Kerry Moran as scenic designer, John Holdren as sound designer, Michael Kneller as lead carpenter, Kristen Franklin Heiderstadt as hair and makeup designer, Mimi Halpern as properties designer, Carl Schwaner as sound engineer, Nick Hagy as technical director and Gary Warwick White as production manager.
Parents should keep in mind that although the play is appropriate for the whole family, it’s not recommended for children younger than 4 or any children who cannot sit through a full-length play.
The production will run weekends through Dec. 19.
Tickets are $18; seniors and students pay $16, and ages 12 and younger get in for $14. All Friday tickets are $10. For tickets and information, go to fourcp.org or dial (540) 832-5355.