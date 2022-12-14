'It's a Wonderful Life' gets 1940s radio play spin in Scottsville

During the golden age of radio shows, conveying the most realistic sound effects to enhance the unfolding stories required creative thinking. For the Victory Hall Players cast presenting a radio play version of "It's a Wonderful Life" this weekend, that means using their noodles — literally.

To evoke the terror of ice cracking beneath character Harry Bailey's feet, for example, sound effects performers will break a heaping helping of dry spaghetti noodles in half.

"It's in the style of a 1940s radio show," director Kristin Freshwater said. "The audience gets to see how all these things were done in the 1940s. You're transported to all these scenes as they unfold."

Victory Hall Players will be presenting Joe Landry's radio-play adaptation of the classic 1946 Frank Capra film with a cast of nine actors, plus a pianist, at Victory Hall Theater in Scottsville. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

"The interesting thing about this play is it can be done by as few as two or three people, or as many as 25," Freshwater said. Together, her team will portray performers at fictional radio station WBFR, and among them, they'll populate protagonist George Bailey's beloved Bedford Falls with dozens of characters.

"It's kind of twofold, because our actors are playing radio actors doing 'It's a Wonderful Life.' It's almost a play within a play."

The cast includes Stewart Moneymaker as Freddie Filmore, who plays Joseph, Uncle Billy and others; Tom Green as Jake Laurents (George Bailey); Brynn Deakins-Hull as Sally Applewhite (Mary Hatch Bailey); Jessie Handy as Lana Sherwood (Violet Bick and others); Nathan Ramsay as Harry "Jazzbo" Haywood (Harry Bailey and others); Stevie Loebs as WBFR Player (Clarence Odbody); Andrea Kojan as WBFR Player (Henry Potter and others); Lisa Bittner as WBFR Player (Bank Examiner, Bridgekeeper and others); and Jayme Kusyk as WBFR Player (Zuzu Bailey and others).

Michael Root is the pianist. Kate Green is stage manager, and Sophie Freshwater is technical director.

The radio play format allows the community theater to achieve two goals at once — finding a way to provide solid holiday entertainment for local audiences while keeping time demands under control for cast and crew during the busy holiday season.

"It's a lot less taxing, but just as satisfying" as mounting a full-scale production," Kristin Freshwater said. "And it gives people a play that they can see during the holiday season."

"It's a Wonderful Life," based on Philip Van Doren Stern's short story "The Greatest Gift" and also on "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens, follows George Bailey, who's in anguish on Christmas Eve because he believes his lifetime of putting his community's needs before his own has come to naught. Thanks to the intervention of second-class guardian angel Clarence Odbody, who dreams of earning his angel wings, George is able to gain a fuller understanding of how his selfless actions have rippled through the lives of his family. customers and town.

"Most people are familiar with this story, but it never gets old," Freshwater said.

Tickets are $15 for general admission; students ages 16 and younger and seniors ages 65 and older get in for $10. The smoke-free, child-friendly theater is at 401 Valley St., and it's accessible to fans who use wheelchairs. For tickets and details, go to svilleartsandnature.org.