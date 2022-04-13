'It Shoulda Been You' takes musical look at weddings, families and love

Whether you’re scrolling through gift registries, booking airline tickets for a destination ceremony or getting the latest in a long series of bridesmaid’s dresses hemmed, you’re probably aware that wedding preparations and spring seem to go hand in hand. A new production opening this weekend on Four County Players’ home stage in Barboursville brings a reminder that under all the trappings and travails, love is at the heart of it all.

“It Shoulda Been You,” a 90-minute musical with book and lyrics by Brian Hargrove and music and concept by Barbara Anselmi, opens Friday evening on the Mainstage. Except for a holiday break on Sunday — no matinee on Easter — the play will run through May 8. Set on the wacky wedding day of a Catholic groom and Jewish bride, rattled by a party-crashing ex and tangled ties with parents, in-laws and endless expectations, it’s a musical, humorous look at what drives people crazy about love and relationships — and what can’t keep them away.

“Weddings also often bring out the most challenging parts of ourselves,” director Edward Warwick White said. “Families, even the best of them, have their challenges.”

And if live theater is your true love, bring tissues; there’ll be plenty of emotion to go around.

Warwick White was in the director’s chair for White Christmas” in 2019, which ended up being Four County’s last staged musical before the pandemic started darkening theaters everywhere. Serving as director for “It Shoulda Been You,” the first fully staged musical since the shutdowns, is loaded with sentiment for him.

“Getting to come back and do this is a gift,” Warwick White said. “There’s just nothing like it. There’s nothing like live theater. We’re just lucky to share what we love with audiences.”

The cast includes Kristen Scott Bell as Annie Sheps, Aly Brookland as Mimsy/Aunt Sheila, Jeff Dreyfus as George Howard, Aaron Hoffman as Marty Kaufman, Kate Johnson as Rebecca Steinberg, Stephanie Kowalczyk as Jenny Steinberg, Michelle Majorin as Georgette Howard, Kirk Martini as Albert, Wendy Novicoff as Judy Steinberg, Layne Rickabaugh as Brian Howard, Chad Sokolowski as Walt/Uncle Morty, Dan Stern as Murray Steinberg and Joey Wharton as Greg Madison.

To help make sure the show’s couples click and the relationships feel real to audience members, the community theater provided intimacy coaching.

“In this case, we wanted to focus on a baseline of connection and familiarity,” Warwick White said. “We really focused on trying to build trust in each other. A big part of that is eye contact, and just being comfortable in each other’s space.”

Building tighter bonds of trust and respect help cast members dive into emotional material with confidence. “When you share the stage with this person, they’ve got your back,” the director said.

Music director Kristin Baltes leads a four-member orchestra, and Mariko Schaper Doktor is choreographer.

Laurie Lowrance is producer, and production stage managers are Debbie Owen, Stephanie Owen and Ruth Perry. Tricia Emlet is costume designer, Amanda Geyer is assistant costume designer, Kerry Moran is scenic designer, Chad Sokolowski is lead carpenter and Michael Kneller is lead carpenter mentor.

Kim Faulkinbury is lighting designer, Carl R. Schwaner and David Hutchins are sound designers and engineers, and Meg Hoover is properties designer.

Characters won’t be the only ones navigating relationships and space with lost loves this weekend. If you haven’t been to a live performance in a while, familiarizing yourself with Four County Players’ pandemic safety policies is worth taking a moment before you head out.

Be sure to bring a mask with you, as everyone inside the building wears masks, regardless of vaccination status. It’s fine to pull your mask down to eat and drink, but remember to replace it as soon as possible.

The actors are fully vaccinated and will be performing unmasked; to help audience members maintain some extra distance from them, no seats will be sold in the first row. The ticketing system also automatically puts some breathing room between your party and others.

“You won’t be sharing an armrest with a stranger,” Warwick White said. “We’re trying to ease back in.”

The show is the final production of Four County’s 49th season. Season 50 will begin with a Shakespeare at the Ruins production of “As You Like It” starting July 15 in the ruins of Gov. James Barbour’s stately mansion.

Parental discretion is advised; keep in mind that the play contains explicit language and adult situations, and it may not be the best choice for young children.

To learn more, go to fourcp.org.

