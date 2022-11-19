International effort gives 'Nutcracker' tradition new life

After a conflict far more real than that of the dreamland battles of the Nutcracker Prince and the Mouse King sidelined a holiday ballet tradition, an international effort is bringing the healing magic of "The Nutcracker" back to audiences.

After Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Talmi Entertainment, which has presented the long-running production of "Moscow Ballet — The Great Russian Nutcracker" for three decades, chose to stand with its Ukrainian dancers and end its association with Russian dancers.

The resulting 30th-anniversary production is "Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet." Performances are set for 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theater.

The annual event, which had become a tradition for many families in Charlottesville and across the country, gets a new energy this year from a cast in which award-winning dancers from Japan, Turkey, Italy, Kazakhstan and other nations join the Ukrainian dancers. The visual pageantry of puppetry on a large scale takes on new importance, with a new flock of exquisitely detailed dove puppets soaring in The Land of Peace and Harmony depicted at the start of Act II.

The first step was to find high-quality replacements for the Russian men and women who'd traditionally filled important roles — and the male Ukrainian dancers who faced conscription and could no longer travel for work.

"The men from Ukraine are in the army. They can't leave," said Akiva Talmi, founder and producer of Talmi Entertainment. "So we had to audition in Italy. We have representation from 11 dance capitals."

Principal artists include Japanese dancer Hitomi Takeda in the role of Clara and Turkish dancer Batur Buklu as the Nutcracker Prince, Other principal dancers include Haruo Niyama, Olena Pecheniuk, Karyna Shatkovskaya, Rustem Imangaliyev, Alexandra Elagrina, Shota Onodera, Kostyantyn Vinovoy, Oleksandr Skulkin, Vladyslav Bosenko and Olga Sharikova.

Talmi offers a statement about the decision to break with the Russian artists on the production's nutcracker.com site.

"Talmi Entertainment's production has always had at its heart a message of international unity. It is more important than ever to speak out for peace and humanity with the tools we have: the international languages of dance and art and love," Talmi wrote. "We reject the aggression against the Ukrainian people, and we will continue to use the artistic expression of this production to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to serving communities and bridging cultural divides."

The production's trademark call for world peace during the Dove of Peace Adagio at the beginning of Act II gets a boost from the addition of eight new dove puppets crafted by a South African artist.

"It's an expansion of our peace mission," Talmi said. "They are quite outstanding. It is much more important this year to our mission of being ambassadors of peace."

Puppetry helps advance the storyline in another way through a collection of marionettes created by master puppeteers in the Czech Republic. Drosselmayer the toymaker, who creates Clara's treasured Nutcracker as a Christmas gift, also is portrayed as a puppeteer in this production, and delicate marionettes add warmth to the tale of the Kissy Doll and the introductions of other characters.

Tickets are $175 platinum, $120 gold circle, $80, $70, $50, $40 and $30. Tickets are available from the Paramount's box office, from its website at theparamount.net and by phone at (434) 979-1333.