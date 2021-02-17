Innovative Georgetown theater lab blends drama and diplomacy

“All of this work is what I’ve been calling ‘witness across difference,’ “ said Goldman, who created the Lab in 2012 with Cynthia Schneider, a former U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands who is now a professor at Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service. “Which is a way of saying that there is a particular power that performance has, to allow us to listen deeply, bear witness and ultimately empathize with each other.”

Empathy, or rather the lack of it, has been a subject at the top of the American rhetorical menu over the past four years: It may even be argued that President Joe Biden’s election reflects voters’ desire for a compassionate leader with a talent for listening. Empathy, too, seems in some manner to be at the heart of many of the Lab’s interdisciplinary initiatives: to engage friends or strangers in dialogue through art and artistic practice — whether at the level of everyday discourse or between nations in forms of cultural diplomacy.

“Each of us from our own perspective has gone full-steam ahead with our real belief in the power of the arts broadly, and in particular live performance, to be a transformative experience,” Schneider said of her collaboration with Goldman. “And that live performance has the capacity to engage people around political issues in a very profound way. And really in a way nothing else can.”