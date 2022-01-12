In Morisseau's 'Pipeline,' dreams and realities collide

Nya toils as a teacher in an inner-city school so she can send her son, Omari, to an elite private school. When an impulsive act threatens the brighter future Nya has struggled to make available to him, her emotions surge from fear to anger to a sense of futility in the face of seemingly impenetrable systemic barriers.

Underneath all the pain and frustration is the story of a mother, a son and a love that won’t back down.

The experience of presenting Dominique Morisseau’s “Pipeline,” which opens Friday at Live Arts, is “so rich and so deep that it’s not just a joy,” director David Vaughn Straughn said. “It’s an honor.”

The play is brand new, but the subject matter is anything but: the “school-to-prison pipeline” that derails the dreams of countless Black children. For Straughn, the new production offers a chance for parents, teachers and community members to take a fresh look at the ways in which they approach young people and the assumptions they make about their abilities and interior lives.

“It’s an opportunity to show why some kids don’t learn or can’t learn, and why we shouldn’t place our expectations on these kids,” Straughn said. “Before we even crack a book and talk to them about math, we have to connect with them emotionally.

“Why don’t we have classes on this stuff? Where was our class on mental health as children? How do kids deal with divorce? How do kids deal with moving and dislocation of cities? How do they deal with verbal abuse? It provides us with an amazing opportunity.”

His cast includes Aiyana Marcus as Nya, Asyra Cunningham as Omari, Tanaka Maria as Jasmine, Sarad Davenport as Xavier and Jamie Virostko as Laurie.

The creative team includes Adrienne Oliver as producer consultant, Scott Dunn as stage manager, Will Slusher as scenic designer, Joshua Reid as lighting designer, Becky Brown as sound designer, Martha Adekunle as costume designer, Kaneesha Lord as projections designer, Daryl O’Connor as properties designer and scenic dresser and Laura Rikard as intimacy choreographer. Light House Studio is providing videography support.

Straughn said Nya’s plight will resonate with mothers, particularly single mothers, in a draining world that seems to grow more stressful day by day.

“The body is a battery, and Nya is slowly losing her energy from all the stress,” Straughn said. “I wanted to show theatrically what that’s like when a body starts to electrically degrade.

“Being a Black woman with a child right now is one of the scariest things in this world. I worry about the lives of my future children and the deck that is stacked against them in this world. ... You want to get your kids to the finish line and help them succeed — and not have to jump the hurdles that you did.”

For Susan E. Evans, Live Arts’ artistic director, part of the appeal of “Pipeline” is Morisseau’s language. The playwright even weaves a Gwendolyn Brooks poem, “We Real Cool: The Pool Players. Seven at the Golden Shovel,” through the tale as a refrain.

“For one thing, it’s beautifully written,” she said. “She has a powerful and lyrical way to tell this story.”

The director also fell under the spell of the playwright’s way with words.

“When Susan presented the script to me, I did not know who Dominique Morisseau was,” Straughn said. “I’ve found the story to be very poetic and heartfelt.

“I’m a fan of ad lib and improv, but we’re not doing that with this one. I want to honor her work as much as possible.”

Straughn said he hopes the play will encourage people to become “more empathetic to other people’s plights. Think about environments and surroundings and circumstances you couldn’t foresee finding yourself in. There’s no one who walks through this life without some sort of stress feeding on their brains.”

He also hopes people will spend more time truly listening to teens. At the end of the play, young Omari lets audience members know some ways in which adults can be part of the solution.

To prepare for his role as director, Straughn spent time asking young people what they’ve been going through and what pressures they face. The challenges they shared with him included the ways in which remote learning helps some aspects of education and hinders others, and the fact that some students find a measure of peace at school because their parents are fighting at home.

“Kids are astute. They know when the wool is being pulled over their eyes, even if they can’t verbalize it,” Straughn said. “We as adults don’t give them enough credit.”

His recommendations? “We need to allow kids more space to express themselves,” Straughn said. “Pay attention to what they say, and what they don’t say. Take their side. Believe your kids and what they’re telling you.”

Part of telling the truth is recognizing the loving family behind the crisis, and Evans said Morissette takes a poetic approach to a painful reality.

“People have been talking about the school-to-prison pipeline for thirty years, but are things any better? I say no,” Evans said, adding that Morisseau’s deft touch lies in “the way she decides to start talking about this huge systemic issue in a personal way.”

Morisseau leaves room in “Pipeline” for audience members to come away with their own takes on what happens and where it will lead. Evans said she is drawn to the way “Pipeline” ultimately unfolds “the story of a mother and a son.”

“I don’t know how other people will react, but for me, I do not feel despondent at all,” Evans said. “In the love and support of this family, there is hope there.

“She doesn’t offer pat answers, but she doesn’t leave you without hope.”

Live Arts will offer an opening reception after Friday’s performance, a reception for educators after the Jan. 22 show and a post-show audience talkback following the Jan. 27 date.

Tickets are $25; students and seniors pay $20. And educators can call the box office at (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, to request discounts.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.