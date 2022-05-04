In 'Connections,' Charlottesville Ballet explores layers of community

Charlottesville Ballet’s professional company is returning to the spotlight this weekend to examine the ties that keep communities strong, and to get people thinking about ways to create a more inclusive culture through the discipline of dance.

Performances of “Connections” are scheduled for 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater, giving audience members the chance to combine either the matinee or the evening show with a related special event — “Democracy & Dance,” which is presented in partnership with the University of Virginia Democracy Initiative. It offers time for conversation about the role dance can play in making sure everyone feels welcome and acknowledged.

Christina Johnson, who was featured in ballerina Misty Copeland’s “Black Ballerinas,” will participate in the panel discussion and question-and-answer time, as will Brandye Lee, Keith Lee and Maria Chee. Kahtra Kayton is the host, and Melody Barnes of UVa will be the moderator.

Emily Hartka, co-creator and co-director of Charlottesville Ballet, said “Connections” boasts a mixed-repertoire program of original choreography — all of which is by women and/or people of color. Four works were choreographed by Keith Lee, Charlottesville Ballet’s resident choreographer and director of diversity and inclusion; others come from Maggie Small, Brandye Lee and Jason Ambrose.

Three of the dance works will be performed to music by the full string orchestra of the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia, conducted by Music Director Benjamin Rous. The collaboration marks “the first time the Symphony has played with the Ballet,” Hartka said. “This is all stuff we started during the pandemic.”

The program’s finale, choreographed by Keith Lee, will unite 11 dancers from the professional dance company and seven pre-professional trainees with a cast of 65 community members who took part in Charlottesville Ballet surveys or submitted videos, as well as members of Charlottesville Ballet’s Silver Swans program at The Center at Belvedere.

Light House Studio created the finale’s multimedia presentation. Lee originally wanted everyone who wished to join the dancers on stage to be able to do so, but limits on public gatherings under pandemic safety protocols required some creative solutions. The Light House team transformed community members’ submitted videos and other elements into a presentation that will be projected above the action on stage.

“This is our beautiful, creative solution with Light House,” Hartka said.

Charlottesville Ballet’s professional dancers have yearned to return to the stage in the two years since the pandemic began shuttering performance venues and rehearsal spaces alike, and Hartka said the joy of reuniting was memorable.

“It was such an amazing moment to see the gratitude,” Hartka said. “We will never take it for granted.”

The “Democracy & Dance” event will introduce audience members to the dance ideals and leadership style Johnson represents. Johnson has served as a dance coach for the company as it prepared for “Connections,” and “she has such a unique and kind approach,” Hartka said. “Very holistic.”

For generations, passing along ballet traditions has been a firmly structured endeavor, and “the delivery and teaching of that is often very autocratic,” Hartka said. Charlottesville Ballet, on the other hand, aims for a more democratic approach, and Hartka said that watching Johnson at work with the dancers captured an environment that was supportive and validating.

“She asks so many questions of the dancers: ‘How do you feel?’ ‘What are you trying to say?’” Hartka said.

Hartka recommends extending the community spirit of “Connections” to downtown businesses and restaurants. She suggests pairing the “Democracy & Dance” event with one of the “Connections” performances and taking advantage of time before or after to enjoy a meal.

