Heritage Theatre Festival will not present shows this summer

Heritage Theatre Festival will not be presenting live shows this summer as a result of COVID-19 pandemic complications, according to a statement released by the theater team.

"For months, the HTF team has been working tirelessly to find a way to share art with our community this summer; however, it has become clear to us that union rules and timing will prevent us from making this happen," Artistic Director Jenny Wales and Managing Director Jen Rogers said in a statement released Thursday.

No plans for next season have been announced yet.

"We cannot tell you how much we were looking forward to returning to doing what we love," the statement continued. "The pandemic has been so hard on so many people, and the chance to both make and share art has never felt more exciting or important.

"However, if the past 15 months has taught us anything, it is that things do not always work out as we hope they will. We will continue to work, to dream, to imagine, and to look forward to a day when we can gather in our theaters again and celebrate the magic that only live theater can provide."