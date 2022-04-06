 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heritage Theatre Festival returns with new season, new name

Heritage Theatre Festival will resume live performances this summer for the first time since 2019 under a new name: Virginia Theatre Festival.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 21 at virginiatheatrefestival.org, in person at the University of Virginia Arts Box Office in UVa's Drama Building on Culbreth Road or by phone at (434) 924-3376.

The new season will open on July 15 with playwright Kate Hamill's "Little Women," which Audrey Snowden will direct in Ruth Caplin Theatre.

Next will be "No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone," which is written by North Carolina poet and playwright Howard L. Craft and will feature Yolanda Rabun in the Culbreth Theatre starting Aug. 3.

Kathryn Hunter-Williams, who has directed "The Niceties" and "The Mountaintop" for Heritage, will be in the director's chair for a play that examines Simone's musical career, her sense of humor and her dedication to social justice.  

There also will be a staged reading of a new play. Details will be announced later this spring.

A new membership campaign will offer patrons an opportunity to purchase tickets a week in advance of public sales. Learn more at virginiatheatrefestival.org/support.

Virginia Theatre Festival is a program of the University of Virginia and is supported by the College and Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts, UVa Department of Drama and UVa Arts. For information, go to virginiatheatrefestival.org.

