'Georgia McBride' explores difference, devotion and staying true to oneself

Casey is an Elvis impersonator who’s already struggling to make ends meet when his wife tells him they’re about to make the leap from couple to family.

Walking a mile in the young father-to-be’s shoes at Cleo’s Lounge, a threadbare gay club in rural Florida, just got more complicated, because he’s thinking about trading in his sideburns and pompadour for a more lucrative gig in mascara and shapewear.

Humor, heft and heart can draw audience members of all backgrounds into the world of “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” which opens Friday at Live Arts. Part love letter to the tenacity of community theater and part valentine to a diverse world of drag performers, Matthew Lopez’s play dives into the glamour, grind and casual cruelties of pursuing big-time dreams on a small-town stage.

“I think what makes this show so special is it’s got some meat to it,” said Susan E. Evans, Live Arts’ artistic director. “It’s also a heck of a lot of fun.”

Perry Medlin directs the comedy, which stars Brandon Bolick as Casey, Danait Haddish as Jo, Marc Schindler as Eddie, Randy Risher as Miss Tracy Mills and Jude Hansen as Rexy/Jason.

The creative team includes Jason Elliott as producer consultant, Edwina Herring as assistant director, Liz Howard as production stage manager, Dan Feigert as scenic designer, Michael Giovinco as lighting designer, Bruce Young as costume designer, Miriam Halpern as properties designer In2gr8ion LLC as wig designer and Raja Benz as intimacy choreographer.

Together, they’re creating a world where anyone — gay or straight, fumbling or fabulous — can slice through artifice to find authenticity and come away with a sense of something real.

“Matthew Lopez is such an interesting writer,” Evans said. “You get lulled into a false sense of ‘I’m watching a conventional comedy.’ You’re singing along — and then he just zings you.

“It’s cleverly written. This is not ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ It’s a cheesy little club in the Florida Panhandle.”

Audience members don’t have to be familiar with drag performance to enjoy the show, because the playwright meets them where they are.

“Another smart thing he does, frankly, is take away the element of ‘these are queers, these are gay people; it’s not my story,’” Evans said. “The lead character is a straight man who loves his wife.”

People settling into their seats in the Gibson Theater aren’t attending a drag show; “they’re going to see a story about people, and some of them are in a drag show,” Evans said. “It’s about finding yourself, wherever you happen to be at the moment.”

For Elliott, the show’s producer consultant, “that’s the beauty of art in general, and theater in particular: we all see it a little bit differently.

“Art stays with us. It is a seed that is planted. We have that opportunity to be the fertile soil for a seed that’ll grow for the rest of your life.”

Elliott said audience members will be able to find themselves in the story, which is “one of growth, evolution, love, understanding and misunderstanding. I could be any one of these characters. These characters are real people.”

If you have zero exposure to drag, here’s your chance to jump in without judgment, or fear of judgment. If you’re already familiar with drag, it’s always fun to learn more.

This show is “about love, and about learning to be different,” Elliott said. “It is an amazing adventure. We all speak the English language with our own expressions and accents. Drag has the same differences of expression.”

Lopez paints a fuller picture of drag performance by placing his characters in a run-down, small-town venue, where “the angle that we see the story told from is a different one than many people may expect to see,” Elliott said. “The high-caliber drag show has become mainstream, and what’s really great is that drag reflects a greater spectrum than just the high-caliber, high-dollar art. ... It is a very versatile and diverse art form.”

Elliott hopes audience members will “be open-minded and excited about the experience of the play” and that people will consider arriving early for Saturday’s show to drop by the rooftop LGBTQ cocktail hour.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride” also is this season’s Mentor/Apprentice Program show at Live Arts, which means local teens are learning about stage management and scenic, lighting, sound, costume and properties design by working alongside experienced practitioners.

Several special events also are planned during the show’s run to bring audience members closer to the action.

A champagne reception will follow Friday’s opening-night performance, giving audience members a chance to linger. After the March 17 performance, there will be audience talk-back time, which offers a chance to ask cast members questions.

Then there’s the Boozy Drag Brunch, a fundraiser for Live Arts that’s set for 1 to 5 p.m. March 20 at Vault Virginia. It’s an opportunity to learn more about the art of drag from Michelle Livigne, founder of Driveway Drag Show, and local star Sweet Pickles; Elliott will serve as master of ceremonies. The all-access VIP ticket is $250 and includes meet-and-greet time, an exclusive happy hour, a goodie bag and other perks; the $150 main event ticket comes with an unlimited brunch buffet, open bar, games, auction and live show.

Tickets are $30; students and seniors pay $25. For tickets and details about select “pay what you can” dates, go to livearts.org, or dial the box office at (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123.

