'Gem of the Ocean' exploring Black theater aesthetic

A new production opening Thursday offers audience members an opportunity to leave the fourth wall behind and experience a different way of sharing theater in community.

Charlottesville Players Guild's new production of August Wilson's "Gem of the Ocean" will be presented Thursday through April 24 at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. The rehearsal and performance process follows the principles of the Black aesthetic, which respects the presence of perceivers and responds to their participation. 

"In the Black aesthetic, the audience is part of it," director Leslie M. Scott-Jones said. "It is a communal creation of what happens in the moment."

Call and response is an important facet that can reveal itself in different ways. For example, the call might be a joke, and the response might be the audience's laughter to it.

"Western theater almost ignores response. Black aesthetic invites response," Scott-Jones said. When audience members laugh or gasp, "we are going to take that and respond in kind."

If you're discovering the Black aesthetic for the first time, you won't be alone. Even many experienced, highly trained actors haven't encountered it before.

"It's new to a lot of people who have been formally trained, because there are not a lot of places that are teaching any of this," Scott-Jones said.

The cast includes Richelle Claiborne as Aunt Ester, Derick Javon Williams as Citizen Barlow, Aiyana Marcus as Black Mary, Hyison Payne as Eli, Jamahl Garrison-Lowe as Solly Two Kings, Chris D. Evans as Cesar Wilks and Christopher Baumer as Rutherford Selig.

"Gem of the Ocean" is the ninth play Wilson wrote in his American Century Cycle, but in the cycle's chronological order, it's the first story to take place. It finally gives audience members a chance to meet Aunt Ester, who is a solid presence in other plays, and whose home is valued as a sanctuary.

The concept of sankofa — a West African term that can be interpreted as "come back and get it" — informs the unfolding story, and the theater company's new season as a whole. 

"The story boils down to: If you've forgotten something, there's no shame in going back to get it," Scott-Jones said. It helps people avoid the pitfalls of forging ahead in folly or denial. If one ignores the prompting to search for vital guidance, facts or whatever else is missing, time and toil are wasted, and "you won't reach your destination with everything you need. It's the journey, and the realization that you've forgotten something, of 'I need to ask an elder how to do this.'" 

"Gem of the Ocean" is opening Charlottesville Players Guild's 2022-2023 Black Indigeneity Season. Coming up in June will be productions of original works by two local playwrights — one of whom is a 13-year-old — and, for Juneteenth, a staged reading of "Topdog/Underdog" by Suzan-Lori Parks.

Scott-Jones said people will notice connections among "Gem of the Ocean" and the season's other main offerings, "Titus Andronicus" and Wilson's "Two Trains Running," and she encourages audience members to keep their eyes and ears open for unifying details that link the shows together.

Sankofa informs the stories in diverse ways. "Titus Andronicus" offers a look at what happens if one fails to look back; "Two Trains Running" examines "knowing what they forgot and choosing a different way," Scott-Jones said.

Her mother, a master quilter, has designed a quilt that will show up in all three productions.

"If you see the entire season, you'll see this beautiful arc," Scott-Jones said. "It's also beautiful for the actors taking part. Many of them have never encountered it from the Black aesthetic."

The depth of Wilson's writing and the illumination offered by the Black aesthetic combine to offer audience members a rich experience of live theater and shared emotion.

"There are funny moments, and there are very serious moments," Scott-Jones said. "There are some moments when, if we are paying attention, there will be some tears."

And along the way, actors and audience members alike can expect to come away with more questions than answers.

"Always. It's a continuum," the director said. "It's about the journey it took for that one transformational moment.

"In life, when do you ever spike the ball? When are you finished?"

Be sure to wear your mask in the building unless you are actively eating or drinking. Before you will be admitted, you will need to show your vaccination and booster cards.

Tickets, $20, are available online at https://jeffschoolheritagecenter.org/events/gemoftheocean/.

IF YOU GO

"Gem of the Ocean"

Charlottesville Players Guild

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; in-person and virtual performances run through April 24

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

$20

https://jeffschoolheritagecenter.org/events/gemoftheocean/

(434) 260-8720

