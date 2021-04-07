Four County Players' 'The Laramie Project' examines tragedy and town

When Four County Players presents “The Laramie Project” this week, audience members can explore the impact of a violent death on an entire town of people who’d never met the victim, but suddenly found themselves tarred with the same brush as his assailants.

“It’s still incredibly relevant. At its heart, ‘The Laramie Project’ is not just about Matthew Shepard; it’s about the town of Laramie,” director Perry Medlin said. “It’s about the media shaping what your town is. Laramie really had to look at itself.”

The production will be presented using Zoom Webinar at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Discussing or reading about the play and the tragedy that inspired it can be uncomfortable for people with traumatic past experiences, so keep in mind that “The Laramie Project” comes with a content warning. The play contains explicit language and graphic descriptions of violence, sexual activity, homophobia and xenophobia. Parental discretion is advised.

Presenting the drama using Zoom means that audience members who discover that they need a moment to maintain composure don’t have to worry about attracting attention as they excuse themselves from a theater setting. “I think the ability to step away and process is much easier,” Medlin said.