Four County Players opens in-person production of 'All in the Timing'

Andy Davis, Hannah Vidaver and Jeff Ward will star in “All in the Timing,” the first in-person play of Four County Players’ 49th season.

Performances are set for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 15 in Four County’s Mainstage space in Barboursville.

The collection of three short comedic plays by David Ives — “The Philadelphia,” “Sure Thing” and “Words, Words, Words” — is directed by Anna Grey Hogan. Originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, the show was postponed as a result of the pandemic.

Linda Hogan is the producer, and production stage management is by Linda Hogan and Charlie Gillam. The show features scenic concept by Anna Grey Hogan, master carpentry by Michael Kneller, set dressing by Edward Warwick White, lighting design by Kim Faulkinbury, sound design by Carl R. Schwaner, costume design by Linda C. Zuby and properties by Linda Hogan.

Parental discretion is advised, as the show contains explicit language and adult situations.

All patrons, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, are asked to wear masks inside the building, except for moments when they are eating or drinking. All volunteers, theater staff members and production personnel also will be wearing masks.