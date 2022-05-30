Four County Players begins 50th-anniversary season with 'As You Like It'

Four County Players will begin its 50th-anniversary season with a Shakespeare at the Ruins production of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” from July 15 to 30 at the historic Barboursville Ruins.

The community theater’s recently revived outdoor tradition will be directed by John Holdren.

Next will be “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams, which Derby Thomas will direct from Oct. 7 to 23 in the Cellar space at the home theater in Barboursville.

“Elf: The Musical” is coming to the Mainstage space from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18. Geri Carlson Sauls is director and choreographer, and Kristin Baltes is musical director.

The Virginia premiere of “Spring Break” by Joe Calarco is set for Feb. 3 to 12, 2023, in the Cellar; it’s a Teen Arts Project (TAP) production.

“Wait Until Dark” by Frederick Knott, directed by Ken Wayne, heads to the Mainstage from Feb. 24 to March 12.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” will be presented from May 12 to June 4, 2023, on the Mainstage, with Perry Medlin as director and choreographer.

Four County’s official 50th Birthday Party will wind up the celebrations on June 17, 2023.

Go to fourcp.org to learn about tickets, opportunities for volunteering and other information.