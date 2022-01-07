Four County Players' auditions rescheduled for Jan. 16 and 17

Auditions that should've been this weekend are moving a week later.
Four County Players has rescheduled its auditions for "It Shoulda Been You" to Jan. 16 and 17.
Actors who've already signed up for audition times for this weekend have been notified by email.
There still is time to sign up for auditions if you haven't yet; just head to fourcp.org/auditions and follow the instructions. For additional information, email auditions@fourcp.org.
