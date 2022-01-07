 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four County Players' auditions rescheduled for Jan. 16 and 17
0 Comments

Four County Players' auditions rescheduled for Jan. 16 and 17

  • 0

Auditions that should've been this weekend are moving a week later.

Four County Players has rescheduled its auditions for "It Shoulda Been You" to  Jan. 16 and 17.

Actors who've already signed up for audition times for this weekend have been notified by email.

There still is time to sign up for auditions if you haven't yet; just head to fourcp.org/auditions and follow the instructions. For additional information, email auditions@fourcp.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney+ releases 'The Book of Boba Fett'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arts groups innovate to battle COVID-caused revenue downturn
Arts & Theatre

Arts groups innovate to battle COVID-caused revenue downturn

If cancellations run rampant in coming weeks, it could deal another blow to nonprofit arts organizations that, as of July, had lost nearly $18 billion in revenue during the pandemic, according to the latest estimate by Americans for the Arts. About half a billion of lost revenue was due to canceled events.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert