For 'The Wandering' team, 'creativity is born from constraint'

A Charlottesville native’s new multidisciplinary theater project gives audience members a chance to listen to the music of Franz Schubert for voice and piano, watch an original short film — and see how separation can’t get in the way of creativity.

“The Wandering” by Jeremy Weiss and his colleagues will open April 15, and there’s still time for audience members to order a package that’ll add an interactive element to the performance.

“I’ve been working on it all year from Charlottesville with this amazing cast of collaborators,” Weiss said. “It’s thinking outside the box — but we’re actually sending you a box.”

The project gave Weiss, a classical singer and actor, a chance to team up with creative friends from his undergraduate days at Yale University and his master’s program at Indiana University from the safety of his hometown. As the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago swiftly shut down performing opportunities, the Albemarle High School graduate was one of countless artists left wondering what his next steps would be.