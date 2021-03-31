For 'The Wandering' team, 'creativity is born from constraint'

A Charlottesville native’s new multidisciplinary theater project gives audience members a chance to listen to the music of Franz Schubert for voice and piano, watch an original short film — and see how separation can’t get in the way of creativity.
“The Wandering” by Jeremy Weiss and his colleagues will open April 15, and there’s still time for audience members to order a package that’ll add an interactive element to the performance.
“I’ve been working on it all year from Charlottesville with this amazing cast of collaborators,” Weiss said. “It’s thinking outside the box — but we’re actually sending you a box.”
The project gave Weiss, a classical singer and actor, a chance to team up with creative friends from his undergraduate days at Yale University and his master’s program at Indiana University from the safety of his hometown. As the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago swiftly shut down performing opportunities, the Albemarle High School graduate was one of countless artists left wondering what his next steps would be.
“It was the spring of 2020, and I was thinking, ‘What is this going to mean for my career? How can I go a year without singing?’’’ Weiss said. “I thought about doing a Zoom show about singing Schubert for my friends and family. Then I realized that singing in German for an hour would be really boring.”
Weiss began to develop the character of The Wanderer, who’s loosely based on Schubert. He teamed up with pianist Marika Yasuda, a Williamsburg native, to record an album of 12 Schubert songs. The songs can be heard in a four-episode project that Weiss and co-creative director and producer Calista Small created with filmmaker Lara Panah-Izada, designer Charlotte McCurdy, animator Zach Bell, theater artist Christine Shaw, graphic and print designer Irina Wang, web designer Tan Tan Wang and executive producer Max Sauberman.
Weiss appears in the film with Bambi Banks Coulée as The Performer, Ethan Kirschbaum as The Doppelganger and Daria Harper as The Crow.
Completing the creative team are augmented reality developer Sahil Gupta, sound designer and engineer Jared O’Brian, album producer Brian Gill, director of photography Frank Sun and choreographer Craig Black.
“We started building a community around this piece,” Weiss said. “We’ve been giving everybody on this team a venue for creating art at this time. That’s part of the joy of it.”
Much of the work was done via Zoom “from my childhood bedroom in Charlottesville,” Weiss said. “We had a large film crew in Chicago and had to figure out how to do that safely with social distancing.” Indoor scenes were filmed at the Wright in Kankakee home and the 1928 Tivoli Theatre; outdoor footage of the Midwest also is included.
Creating something new meant striking the right balance between honoring a skilled 19th-century composer and appealing to contemporary consumers who are accustomed to quick pacing and episodic entertainment.
The film is created in four episodes partly because “people are accustomed to watching things through Netflix,” Weiss said.
“The piece is designed to be consumed over four days,” he chuckled. “But you can binge watch it if you want.”
Each episode includes a film, an online component and a chance to interact with other audience members.
Finding ways around the pandemic’s limitations became empowering.
“Creativity is born from constraint,” Weiss said. “Rather than view the pandemic as an obstacle, we viewed it as a creative opportunity.”
Weiss has stayed busy since leaving Charlottesville for Yale, where he double majored in humanities and theater studies, and Indiana, where he completed his master’s in music. He recently appeared as a street singer in a Chicago Symphony Orchestra performance of Bernstein’s “Mass” under the baton of Marin Alsop on PBS’ “Great Performances.” He sang the title role of the Apple founder in “(R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” and his musical theater roles have included Curly in “Oklahoma!”, Wolf/Prince in “Into the Woods,” Action in “West Side Story” and Freddy in “My Fair Lady.”
In “The Wandering,” Weiss plays a character called The Wanderer, which is based on Schubert, a gifted composer who died at 31. The film views Schubert through a queer lens, taking its cues from overlooked moments in the composer’s music.
Audience members who dive into “The Wandering” at home will be taking a page from Schubert’s own playbook; as Weiss points out, the composer and his friends often performed art songs and other works in each other’s homes.
“You can watch it from anywhere,” he said. “You can get a package at your door if you order the immersive package. It always feels special to get a package on your doorstep. There’s a constant sense of discovery.”
The project was supported by The Schwartzman Center at Yale University and the Innovation in Art Song Summit at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music and was made possible by a grant from the Puffin Foundation.
“The Wandering” will be available starting April 15 at https://experiencethewandering.com/. A reliable internet connection is essential, and the team recommends viewing through Google Chrome. The augmented reality component will work with an iPhone or Android phone made within the past five years.
The immersive experience with the delivered package is $29.99, and it’s available through May 15. The digital-only version is $24.99. Audience members who choose this option will receive a password.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at (434) 978-7249 or jsathe@dailyprogress.com