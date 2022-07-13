For Four County Players, 'As You Like It' is golden

Four County Players will look ahead to its 50th-anniversary season with a fond look back a summer institution.

Shakespeare at the Ruins brought audiences outdoors to the brick remnants of the mansion Thomas Jefferson designed for Gov. James Barbour each summer from 1990 to 2006 and then anew in 2019, before the pandemic stilled productions far and wide. Starting Thursday evening, the community theater will invite audiences to return for a production of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” in an environment that adds a magic all its own.

“You get this feeling of community and collaboration,” said director John Holdren, who has participated in quite a few Ruins productions over the years as an actor and director. “There’s something about being out there in the boxwoods and feeling the dew settle on you in the twilight.”

The selection of “As You Like It” may have a special appeal to audience members who are heading to the outdoor production to shake off layers of pandemic isolation.

“It’s a very hopeful play in many ways,” Holdren said. “It begins in winter, and there are people who’ve been banished and exiled. From this kind of bitter beginning, it becomes a springtime of love.

“Shakespeare seems to be saying to us, ‘Things can be bad, things can be hard, but you can have faith in human nature.’”

His creative team includes Linda C. Zuby as assistant director; Kim Dukes, Wendy Novicoff and Rachel Vere Nicoll as producers; and event coordinator Kristen Franklin Heiderstadt. All were involved with Shakespeare at the Ruins during its original run.

Also on board are production stage managers Mandy Shuker and Meghan Wallace, assistant stage manager Addy Sokolowski, costume designer Tricia Emlet, scenic designer Kerry Moran, lead carpenter Meg Hoover, lighting designer Amanda Watson, fight director Larry Friedland, lead electrician and engineer Dave Hutchins, properties designer Linda Hogan, production manager Gary Warwick White, technical director Nick Hagy and assistant properties designer Anna Grey Hogan. Geri Carlson Sauls is choreographer, David Becker is music director, and there will be original compositions and arrangements by Ben Brantley.

The cast includes David Becker, Ben Brantley, Sara Conklin, Andy Davis, Robert Eversberg, Stephanie Finn, Ethan Goodmansen, Kevin Hagood, Nick Hagy, Aaron Hoffman, Anna Grey Hogan, Katie Hutchins, Kate Johnson, Ben Nordbrock, Katie Rogers, Anna Taylor, Hannah Vidaver, Erin Wallace, John Wharton and Robert Wray.

Holdren is delighted to be back at work in what he calls “a place of imagination.” This year’s team has tinkered with the time-honored formula by changing the location of the action.

“We’re no longer performing, as we did in the past, right in front of the Ruins,” Holdren said. “We’re in a nook in the boxwoods. We’ve learned to make use of the space. You don’t have to create a forest; you’re surrounded by greenery.”

For fans of past Ruins productions, it’s a summer homecoming. For newcomers, there’s the delight of discovery — not to mention “music, dance, drama and some wildly theatrical comedy at times.”

“I think they’ll come away with a special kind of joy that comes of being outdoors in community,” the director said.

The summer heat brings its own challenges; just ask Emlet’s wife, who’s designing the costumes and needs to make sure that the actors establishing winter’s chill for the audience aren’t roasting in the process.

“One of the challenges for her is that the show does begin in the winter. You can’t exactly ignore that,” Holdren said. There’s even a song called “Blow, Blow, Winter Wind,” after all. But heat hurdles are easily overcome by “the joy of being out there to speak those wonderful words.”

He said that “Bridgerton” fans will recognize the early-1800s clothing styles selected for the show. The music ranges from “ballads to power pop” and includes original compositions and arrangements, in addition to Shakespeare’s own more famous surviving songs.

Audiences also will find a sense of camaraderie with performers who’ve longed to share these stories again. “It’s just pitching in, helping out and being part of the greater effort that’s very inspiring,” Holdren said.

“It’s got happy endings for everyone,” Holdren said. “What more could you want?”

Keep in mind that rain cancels the outdoor performances. Cancellations will be announced on the website at fourcp.org and Facebook page at facebook.com/fourcountyplayers, and a message will be added to the box office voicemail at (540) 832-5355.

When you arrive, be sure to use Mansion Road off of Governor Barbour Street to reach the Ruins; do not use the main Barboursville Vineyards entrance. Look for a white gate, a welcome banner and flags. And if you’re planning to use GPS to get there, request Mansion Road in Barboursville, Virginia, 22923.

Tickets are $25; they’re $23 for seniors and students. The team says the material is suitable for all ages “who have the ability to use good theater etiquette,” but it is not recommended for ages 5 and younger.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., which means there’s time for some al fresco refreshments. Palladio Restaurant is serving up a takeout picnic dinner for two for $85; reservations are required at least a week in advance at book@palladiorestaurant.com. At least one local food truck will be on site each evening, too.

“As You Like It” can be seen through July 30. For tickets and all the particulars, go to fourcp.org or dial (540) 832-5355.