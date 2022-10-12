'Flamenco & Exile' explores art's power to fight for the marginalized

As an artistic tradition, flamenco uplifts and gives voice to those who are marginalized, displaced and ignored. When the University of Virginia Spanish Theater Group and its special guests from Spain present “Flamenco y Exilio (Flamenco & Exile),” the intensity of flamenco vocals and guitar paired with dramatic poetry can give audience members a deeper appreciation of perseverance in the face of turmoil and loss.

Flamenco singer Juan Pinilla and flamenco guitarist David Caro are arriving from Granada, Spain, to team up with poet and songwriter Fernando Valverde, who will share the words and experiences of poet Antonio Machado. Pinilla and Valverde are Latin Grammy Award nominees; Caro is a guitar master. Director Fernando Operé adapted Valverde’s story “Ligero de equipaje” for the performance, which will be presented in Spanish and English.

Although the UVa Spanish Theater Group presents a production every year, this year’s event is on a larger scale to help draw attention to the millions of displaced people around the world — and the lasting impact of separation, marginalization and loss that exile has had on families and societies for generations.

“We are trying to do something with a little more projection,” Operé said. “We think that one of the main problems in the world is that people are uprooted.”

“Flamenco y Exilio” focuses on the upheaval during the Spanish Civil War of 1936 to 1939. Estimates of the death toll left behind by the struggles between Spain’s Republicans and Nationalists range from 250,000 to 1 million, and those killed included beloved poet Federico Garcia Lorca. Many intellectuals and artists fled Spain; Machado died in 1939 while in exile in France.

Friday’s performance will include “the poetry of some of the world’s most relevant poets,” Operé said. It will explore the political situation that led to the Spanish Civil War; the experiences of Machado, who became one of Spain’s most famous exiles; and the impact that exile and displacement had on men and women who left a country they loved and tried to build new futures from fragments of broken hearts.

“Our idea is to bring awareness to the dramatic aspects of exile,” Operé said. He points out in his program notes that there are an estimated 4,600 refugees from 32 countries in Charlottesville alone; around the world, more than 80 million people have been displaced from their homes.

Serving as narrators will be Melissa Frost, Alicia Lopez-Operé, Mercedes Herrero and Chad Freckmann.

The Voices of the Exiled include Fernando Operé, Nieves Garcia-Prados, Robert Sanchís, Pedro Larrea, Mar Sotelo-Padrón, Brian Owensby, María José Jorquera, Nicole Bonino, Daniel Colón and Mercedes Herrero.

The production manager is Miguel Valladeres. Paula Sprague is the costume designer. Technical coordinators are Matthew Street and Verónica Triviño.

Operé said he is grateful for a dedicated Spanish Theater Group team. “When you have people who are committed, it’s always easier,” he said.

Friday’s performance is supported by the UVa Parents Fund, UVa Library, UVa Center for Global Inquiry & Innovation and the UVa Department of Spanish, Italian and Portuguese.

