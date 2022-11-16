'Elf: The Musical' at Four County Players to jazz up holiday season

If you believe that Christmas-themed or Christmas-adjacent performances should not begin until after Thanksgiving, you might want to withhold judgment until you’ve finalized plans for entertaining family members and friends who’ll be joining you next week for Turkey Day.

“Elf: The Musical,” based on the beloved 2003 film starring Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Zooey Deschanel and Mary Steenburgen, will open Friday in Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville. This weekend’s performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday.

Director and choreographer Geri Carlson Sauls said the cast members range in age from 8 through their 60s, and the show has a similarly broad appeal to audiences.

“It’s just a really good family show,” Sauls said. “There’s a lot of humor in it, and there are wonderful family moments throughout. Three or four families are in the show, and that’s always good to see.”

Fans of the film, in which an orphaned Buddy, played by Ferrell, ends up in Santa’s bag by mistake and grows up as a merry misfit at the North Pole, will be familiar with the film’s gentle approach to themes of family, identity and belonging. Folks who haven’t seen the movie are not at a disadvantage, because the characters are appealing, the story is easy to follow — and it’s just the ticket if you could use a lift.

“Most people know the movie, and I happen to love it,” Sauls said. “It’s a very positive message. Buddy looks at the bright side of everything and brings people together. It’s kind of hard to resist.”

There will be plenty of dancing, laughs and all that jazz.

“The score is actually really jazzy,” Sauls said. “There’s a lot of jazz in it, which has been fun. The band is awesome, and there is a lot of good energy in the cast.”

The musical’s ensemble cast includes Edward Warwick White as eternal optimist Buddy.

“Buddy doesn’t get to leave the stage, really. It’s a huge part,” Sauls said. “He is amazing. Everybody is going to love Edward in this role. We were lucky to have him audition.”

Look for Samantha Cadieux as Jovie, David Zuby as Walter, Amelia Camacho as Emily, Leighton Carter as Michael, Meghan Wallace as Deb, Tres Wells as Santa, Hannah Vidaver as Macy’s Manager, John Baker as Mr. Greenway, Marc Schindler as Charlie the Elf, Katie Hutchins as Tiara the Elf, Lisa Medders as Mrs. Claus, Brian Johns as Chadwick, David Merriman as Matthews, Jack Rakes as Sam, Paige Campbell Johns as Waitress and Stephanie Owen as Charlotte.

The ensemble features Ian Amos, Vera Barfield, Paige Campbell Johns, Lisa Medders, David Merriman, Hudson Merriman, Jennifer Merriman, Stephanie Owen, Ethan Phelps, Jack Rakes, Grayson Schindler, Jennifer Schindler, Marc Schindler, Veronica Schoenster, Tempe Tatum, Karen Zimet and Melina Zimet.

Kristin Baltes is the music director. Producers are Tres Wells and Wendy Novicoff.

Linn Wood and Layne Rickabaugh are production stage managers, Amy Goffman is costume designer, Steven Reid is lighting designer, Edward Warwick White is scenic designer, Mary Speed is scenic change artist, David Hutchins is sound designer/engineer, Michael Kneller islead carpenter, Pam Edelman is properties designer, Kristen Franklin Heiderstadt is wig designer and Gary Warwick White is production manager.

If you’re a purist who still wants to wait until after Thanksgiving to get in the theatrical spirit, “Elf: The Musical” will run through Dec. 18.

To stay up to date on COVID-19 policies at Four County’s home space in Barboursville, be sure to check fourcp.org/covid before you leave for the show.

And if you’re planning to bring younger family members, keep in mind that although the musical features family-friendly content, it’s long; thanks to its length, the musical is not recommended for children ages 5 and younger, or for youngsters who can’t maintain theater etiquette for the full performance.

Sunday matinees will begin at 2:30 p.m. Keep in mind that there will not be performances on Sunday or on Nov. 25.

Tickets are $20; seniors and students pay $18, and children ages 12 and younger get in for $16. On Fridays. all tickets are $10. The theater is at 5256 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. For tickets or information, call the box office at (540) 832-5355, go to fourcp.org or visit www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.