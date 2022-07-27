Depth of 'High Priestess of Soul' fuels Virginia Theatre Festival show

If you had just one evening to spend with Nina Simone, what topics would she discuss to challenge your complacency? Which songs would she select to transport your soul? And how might you come away seeing the world in a new way?

When “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone” opens Wednesday in Culbreth Theatre at the University of Virginia, performer Yolanda Rabun and poet and playwright Howard L. Craft will be offering audience members a chance to witness the relevancy of the singer, pianist and civil rights activist in an era that still sees facets of an extraordinary talent emerging.

“When it first started, in its infancy, ten years ago, she talked about what it meant to have the first Black president,” Rabun said. “Now we can talk about the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

“As an artist, she always reflected her time. She has so many different voices that you can’t put her in a box.”

The one-woman show is directed by Kathryn Hunter-Williams, who directed “The Mountaintop” in 2018 and “The Niceties” in 2019 for what previously was known as Heritage Theatre Festival.

Rabun first got involved with the project about the artist dubbed “the High Priestess of Soul” in 2008, when she was invited by the University of North Carolina to perform in connection with a new exhibit about Simone’s life and career. Craft had been commissioned to create a show to accompany the exhibit. It soon became apparent that the show would endure long after the exhibit had ended.

Over the years, Craft kept making adjustments to the show to keep up with the times, and Rabun sometimes had to learn new lines on the fly. Staying committed to giving Simone her best kept Rabun reaching for more.

Early in the experience, she met Simone’s brother and came away with a blessing of her portrayal. “He was very pleased — and I was very scared,” Rabun said with a chuckle.

And when Rabun eventually performed the show in 2018 for the National Society for Historical Preservation on the front porch of Simone’s childhood home in Tryon. North Carolina, she noticed a woman in the audience “who kept looking at me.” It was Simone’s baby sister, she said.

“She was very kind,” Rabun said.

Rabun said she was still a child when she first was fascinated by Simone’s deep, stirring voice.

“I was drawn to her because of her voice,” she said. “It was so low I thought it was a man.”

Many fans attracted to Simone’s expressive voice may not realize how deeply she loved the piano, and how gifted an instrumentalist she was.

“When I was preparing for the role initially, I took a deep dive into the music,” said Rabun, who performs a variety of selections with a small ensemble during the show. During her listening research, immersed in a stack of Simone’s recordings, she was blown away by a pianist of extraordinary depth and nuance.

“I thought I must have turned on the radio to a classical channel, but that was her playing all that music,” Rabun said. “She’s literally playing a fugue in the middle of a jazz standard.”

Don’t expect a jukebox-style musical shaped around specific songs. “It’s not cheesy; it’s not a jukebox. It’s a story,” Rabun said.

Rabun said the show about Simone “is hers to take over,” so audience members can expect to be invited into a conversation. Don’t be surprised, she said, to “walk away renewed with a new sense of who we are” — and a recognition that there’s so much that needs to be accomplished in our culture, and so little time to devote to it.

“We don’t have much time,” Rabun said. “Be an upstander, not a bystander. Make a difference.”

Simone also would warn people who want to make a difference in the world that the path will not be easy, Rabun said.

“If you are ahead of your time, people will reject you. They will shun you,” she said.

Rabun recommends “coming with an open mind. It’s like going to a museum. You don’t know what art is going to be explored, but you get to see all of it. and you get to decide what you like,” she said.

“Come in with an open mind. It is a play. It has music. She interacts with the audience and expects you to interact with her,” Rabun said of Simone, adding that the invitation is there “to look inward and learn what makes you you, so you can be who you want to be. It’s not just me delivering lines. You take it, and you go.”

Simone possessed a creative power that was at once timely and timeless, and Rabun said portraying her is “a privilege” that is in no danger of growing old.

“I don’t think that she will go out of style,” Rabun said. “One hundred years from now, they will wonder how she could be so far ahead of her time. It outlives her. It will outlive all of us, to be sure. Because it can.”

Keep in mind that the show carries a content warning, and audience members are encouraged to use their own discretion. The play contains coarse language and discussion of white supremacist violence, racism, rape and death.

“No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone” will open Wednesday and run through Aug. 7. For tickets and details, go to virginiatheatrefestival.org.