In Lynn Nottage's "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," 17-year-old Ernestine Crump invites the audience along as she looks back at her mother's death, her family's move from Florida to New York, her father's remarriage to a white German immigrant — and all the complexities of coming of age as a young Black woman in the 1950s.

For Ti Ames, education director at Live Arts, directing the play helps bring a new perspective on a role close to their heart. The production opens Friday at Live Arts and runs through March 19.

"I actually first heard about the script ten years ago," when they received recommendations to learn its monologues for college auditions, Ames said. "I ended up playing the part in 2015 up at Oberlin College."

Watching another actor in the role making different choices can be bittersweet, Ames said, but "you should have the freedom and possibilities to create your own character. You could do the show fifteen times, and all of them can be magical."

"Crumbs from the Table of Joy," which takes its name from Langston Hughes's poem "Luck," premiered in 1995. Ames said the play has aged well, although a hot-combing hairstyling scene and some period dialogue can bring cringes.

Ernestine's aunt is described as a Communist merely for being a Black woman who speaks her mind. And at a time when Ernestine faces hurdles as a young Black woman, her new stepmother's white skin fails to protect her from judgment and harsh treatment for her postwar immigrant status.

"I think we should all be aware of what we're getting into when we go to the theater," Ames said. "We all make mistakes, and we have a 17-year-old girl learning the world for the first time. We're learning why they're saying what they're saying, and what it all means. The thing about this show is we're talking about the Great Migration of Black Americans all across the country, but especially the North."

At a time when Ernestine and her sister, Ermina, are adjusting to life in a different part of the country, they find welcome escape in the cinema. Ames said Ernestine's new interest offers audience members valuable insights into the roles Black women continue to play even in 2023.

"I love that we're able to tell these kinds of stories now, and that it's normalized," the director said, although movie-buff Ernestine actually "is the one being watched." It's a chance to explore "performing Black life on stage for a mostly white audience, and what that might mean. We're all performing."

The cast includes Nik Scott as Ernestine, Jean Edwards as Ermina, Simeon Brown as Godfrey Crump, Ty Daniels as Lily and Stephanie Finn as Gerte. Christiana Mitchell and Sharon Millner are understudies for a variety of roles.

The creative team includes Scott Dunn as production stage manager, Will Slusher as scenic designer, Heather Hutton as lighting designer, Ivan Orr as sound designer, Martha Adekunle as costume designer, Maggie Rogers as properties designer, Laura Rikard as intimacy consultant and Andrew Bryce as dialect coach.

The show is part of Live Arts' Mentor/Apprentice series, which gives teens from local high schools the opportunity to learn stagecraft from experienced guides while serving as apprentices in stage management, scenic design, lighting design and costume design.

To help bring audience members into Ernestine's world, costume designer Adekunle is providing plenty of visual cues that place the characters solidly in the 1950s. She had to keep in mind that characters won't have much time for costume changes, but they still need to convey a wealth of changes going on in their lives.

"Most of the scenes in this play are sort of merged together," Adekunle said. "We look at what kind of clothes they would be wearing going from a warm climate to a cold climate. We try to add in some warmer clothes. They don't have a lot of money, so they won't go out buying a lot of things.

"Ernestine is telling the story and playing out what's happening. The story's being told in two ways; it's kind of a play within a play."

Costumes play an important role in communicating a sense of belonging and community during a time period that valued conformity, said Adekunle, who called the challenge "interesting and exciting."

"I'm trying to stay true to the 1950s," Adekunle said. The new stepmother's above-the-knee hemline, for instance, signals her fish-out-of-water status in a sea of longer, more conservative skirt lengths.

"As the play progresses, the clothing will become similar" across the characters, she said. "She's fitting into the family. She's assimilating into the family and assimilating into a new culture."

At the same time, costume choices aren't conveying a sense of judgment. "Just because a culture is different is not good or bad. It just is," Adekunle said.

Ames recommended listening for musical cadences in Nottage's writing that help provide deeper insights into the characters. One daughter's delivery is reminiscent of jazz, while another character's speech patterns can evoke a soul club.

"Lynn Nottage is very particular about her words," they said. "This play is about finding a common language so we can find that peace. We have to do the hard part first, and it's not just a one-time thing."

Ames suggests audience members "be active the entire show" and stay present. In the play, as in life, one doesn't have to nail every nuance to come away with a deeper understanding of someone else's experiences, but making a heartfelt effort brings rewards.

"I might not get all of this, but I can still get something out of this — and I can start the conversation," Ames said.

Look for an opening-night reception after Friday's performance and for post-show audience talkback time after the March 16 show.

Tickets are $27; students and seniors pay $22. "Pay what you can" pricing is in effect for Saturday's show and all Wednesday performances. For tickets, go to livearts.org/tix or call the box office at (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123.