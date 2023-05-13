SUNDAY, MAY 14

Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick and Aaron Olwell and friends: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Crozet Spring Arts nd Crafts Festival: More than 130 arts and crafts exhibitors, plus food trucks, wines and children's activities, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., entertainment lineup includes Blue Ridge Irish Music School at 10 a.m., Skyline Country Cloggers at 11:30 a.m., Koda & Marie from Chamomile & Whiskey at 12:30 p.m. and The Judy Chops at 3 p.m., Claudius Crozet Park in Crozet, (434) 326-8284, $7, $6 seniors and military members, free for ages 12 and younger. all proceeds benefit Claudius Crozet Park. Rain or shine.

Mother's Day Sunday Brunch: Catered by Distinguished Engagements, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $90, reservations recommended.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“Into the Woods”: Lake of the Woods Community Players, 7 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, $29, $24 students.

Mother's Day Buffet and Craft Fair: Noon-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, buffet is $39.99, $19.99 ages 6 to 17 and free for ages 1 to 5, reservations required.

MONDAY, MAY 15

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MAY 16

No event submitted by press time.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Paramount Presents: An Evening with Audra McDonald: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $4225 gold circle, $99.75, $74.75, $49.75.

LYAO Presents: "Mama Needs a Break" featuring Apple Brown Betty: A Women's Comedy Variety Show: Show opens with premiere performance by Bent Theatre's Your Mom women's improv group, 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, must be 16 or older.

Teen Open Mic Night: Musicians, singers, writers, poets, spoken-word performers, dancers and comics welcome, 4:45-5:45 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville, free. Not a religious event.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

The Root Cellar Remedy in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Popitos Pizza and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Waterworks Theater Festival: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $15-$10.

WVTF/Radio IQ Presents: "Full Disclosure" live with "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss with JD McPherson: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, sold out.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Friday Night Out with Mike Henry: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10.

Two Plus Two of Us: Just a Bite food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "Donnie Darko": 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

Fridays After Five: Rob Cheatham and Co. with Delta Junction: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music in the Mountains with Mattie Fuller: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, food and wine purchased separately, reservations recommended.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger.

Mojo Pie: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Waterworks Theater Festival: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $15-$10.

Met Live in HD: "Don Giovanni": 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Palm Palm with Shagwuf: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

