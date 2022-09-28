Communication, imagination give 'Love and Information' its power

If you’ve ever caught a splinter of a conversation while you waited in a line or hurried through a crowded space, you may have marveled at all the different places your imagination took you in just a matter of seconds. “Love and Information” by Caryl Churchill, which opens Friday at Live Arts and serves up a free preview Thursday evening, promises a similarly off-the-beaten-track kind of storytelling satisfaction.

The play’s seven sections must be presented in sequence, but Churchill invites each director to choose the order in which the scenes and vignettes within each section appear. The note of randomness offers the director freedom to emphasize different questions and themes for audience members to consider.

“On the surface, you might not see that it has a clarity or a purpose, but it does,” said Susan E. Evans, Live Arts’s artistic director. “I’m amazed at how [Churchill] keeps reinventing herself.

“You pick up the script, and you would be baffled. That’s what I found exciting about it. There are no characters written in; you make that decision. You can do the scenes inside the sections in any order you want.”

She is leading a cast of 10 actors ranging in age from 18 to 72. Look for Ben Atkinson, Christina Ball, Eliza Banaszak, Max Esparza, Mylène Freeman, Hope King, Jane McDonald, David Minton, John Rabasa and Nik Scott.

Together, the actors are portraying at least 100 characters in 50 scenes, some of which consist of a lone line — or even a single word, such as “depression.”

In this play, a scene “might be a sneeze. It might be a tap dance,” Evans said. “Some of these scenes we’re going to stick completely randomly in intermission.”

Becky Brown, the play’s sound designer, found a way to use building a melody to offer “a sense of unification” to each section. “You’re supposed to discover a narrative in it, and the best thing to do is to make the sound act as a bookmark to offer a sense of structure in a place that does not seem to have one,” Brown said.

Each of the play’s seven sections has a through-line, and Evans and Brown decided to use the sound design to offer a path into the action. “What if we allowed sound to provide an anchor for this?” Brown said.

The unifying thread of sound can give audience members who aren’t as comfortable with less linear storytelling a way to grasp the play’s “collage” effect, Brown said. Audience members who usually expect to follow a specific character’s journey of evolution to grasp a play’s story may find that taking another route to get there can be a rewarding experience, too.

“For a lot of people, experimental mediums can be daunting,” Brown said. “I think this kind of thing can be really valuable, because it’s a different way of discussing ideas. It’s not specifically telling you how you should feel about it.”

Evans said Churchill wrote the play for actors who relied on each other to make the magic happen.

“In this one, you decide which character is saying what,” Evans said.

The play “has been done with as few as seven actors and as many as 16,” Evans said. “Everybody’s learning from everybody else. Everybody’s excitement rubs off on everybody else — and wisdom, too.”

Evans said the actors value the importance of communication, especially when it influences the behavior of their characters.

“How do you keep love going? How do you keep connections going?” Evans said. “How do you navigate this communication?”

Improv work helped cast members envision their characters and relationships. “The actors came up with some things I never would have thought of,” Evans said. “I have to trust them. They have to trust me. We have to be very flexible.”

The play “seemingly doesn’t have a coherence, but in the end, it does,” Evans said. “It was very pleasing to me that everyone understood that there was a story.”

She said audience members will get it, too. Trust the process, and you’ll end up wherever you need to be. For perceivers as well as performers, “it’s a journey going through the process of discovery,” Evans said.

“As soon as they see the set, they’ll understand. It seems to be random, and yet — maybe not.”

Set designer Kerry Moran brings her architecture background to the Founders Theater to bring a variety of levels and shapes to make storytelling possible without furniture and other anchors.

And speaking of spaces, masks are encouraged while you’re entering the Live Arts building — and required once you’re in the Founders Theater. Before heading out to the show, take a moment to read the theater’s COVID-19 policies at livearts.org/covid.