Clowdus' outdoor production of 'Oklahoma!' coming to Roseland in August

Brian Clowdus Experiences will bring an outdoor production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" to Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5.

The classic musical is filled with well-known songs, including "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'," "I Can't Say No," "The Surrey with the Fringe on Top" and "People Will Say We're in Love." The farm setting will include live animals and a 200-year-old barn.

Casting for the production was announced Friday, and James O'Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, will lead the cast in the role of Curly.

Julie Trammel, who starred in "The Sound of Music," will play Laurey. Anthony Watson, an Olympic athlete, will play Will Parker.

Lexxi Frilles, a recent James Madison University graduate, portrays Ado Annie. Savannah Craven will play Gertie, and model Artur Aleksanyan will play Ali Hakim. Dream Laurey will be played by international ballerina Ariana Dewing. Marlene Thacker and Karl Lindenvaldsen will portray Aunt Eller and Andrew Carnes.

Brian Clowdus Experiences presented an outdoor production of "The Sound of Music" two years ago that drew 10,000 people to Nelson County.