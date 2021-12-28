'Class with Clara @ Home' offers magic of 'The Nutcracker'

Charlottesville Ballet will present "Class with Clara @ Home" at 4 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom to help families take a ballet class together. It's an opportunity for boys and girls ages 3 to 8 and their families to get an up-close look at the magic of "The Nutcracker" without leaving home.

The class will include some introductory ballet steps and some choreography from the ballet, which is set to the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. In addition to the hourlong online event with a professional ballerina, the ticket price includes digital activities for parents and children to take part in together.

Tickets are $20, and only one ticket is required for an entire household. The Zoom link to the event will be emailed to ticketholders. For details or registration, go to charlottesvilleballet.org.