SUNDAY, MAY 7

Music in the Mountains with David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Gina Sobel and Matt Draper: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“Into the Woods”: Lake of the Woods Community Players, 7 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, $29, $24 students.

Paramount Presents: Morgan Wade: Crossing State Lines Acoustic Tour: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $140 VIP, $130 VIP, $49.75, $39.75, $34.75.

MONDAY, MAY 8

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band with adeem the artist: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $30 advance.

WQMZ Presents: The FABBA Show — A Tribute to ABBA: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $67.50, $57.50, $47.50, $27.50.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Zach Bryan with Trampled by Turtles: "Burn, Burn, Burn Tour," 8 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, ticket registration at axs.com, no parking passes available.

Teen Open Mic Night: Musicians, singers, writers, poets, spoken-word performers, dancers and comics welcome, 4:45-5:45 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville, free. Not a religious event.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Don't Look Up in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Raclette on the Run and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Waterworks Theater Festival: Preview night, 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, free.

"The After Party" featuring Sisters and Brothers with Zoomst: Presented by WNRN, 10 p.m., doors open at 9:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $49.50.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

"Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella": Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger.

Scuffletown: Sweet Jane's Kitchen food truck and crab cakes will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Into the Woods”: Lake of the Woods Community Players, 7 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, $29, $24 students.

Albemarle Ballet Theatre: "Once Upon a Time," 6 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $24, $18 students, seniors and veterans, $40 all-access dance experience for ages 3-12.

Friday Night Dance with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Yaard Sale with graybles and Homework Beer: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

Fridays After Five: Eli Cook with Mayday: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music in the Mountains with Bailey Hayes: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, food and wine purchased separately, reservations recommended.

"Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella": Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger.

Milor Farmer Duo: 5-7:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Kevin Hart: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 243-4960, $45.50, parking passes have sold out. Phones and smart watches are not allowed.

“Into the Woods”: Lake of the Woods Community Players, 7 p.m., Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove, $29, $24 students.

Waterworks Theater Festival: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $15-$10.

Charlottesville Ballet Presents: "Cinderella" 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$75 VIP, $70 VIP youths, $45, $40 youths, seniors, students and military, $25, $20 youths, seniors, students and military.

Albemarle Ballet Theatre: "Once Upon a Time," 5 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $24, $18 students, seniors and veterans, $40 all-access dance experience for ages 3-12.

Vanessa Collier with Gina Sobel's Choose Your Own Adventure: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $30, $25 advance.