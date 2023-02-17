Charlottesville High School Theater Department will continue its production of "Fiddler on the Roof" with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at CHS.

CHS students are teaming up to present the story of Tevye the milkman, a traditional Jewish father of five daughters, who faces a rapidly changing world. The story is based on Sholem Aleichem's stories, and the CHS production is examining how a community facing oppression finds strength in both its roots and its branches.

More than 100 students have been hard at work on stage, in the orchestra and behind the scenes.

The cast includes Luke Voelmle, Samantha Leblang, Jack Wielar, Elle Amato, Dahlia Becker, Devante Dowell, Ali Lichtenstein, Jasmine McGhee and John Proulx.

David Becker, director of CHS Theater, is directing the production. The stage manager is Tzvia Feldman, and Akari Hernandez is assistant stage manager. Look for Norah Floyd as scenic designer, Burton Hable as pit director, projections by Amalia Hicks and poster design by Matteo Rossi. The original choreography has been reproduced by Cory Christopher Willis, and the photography is by Gina Proulx.

Tickets are $12, $6 for children, and can be purchased online at https://linktr.ee/theatrechs22.