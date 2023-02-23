"Seven Guitars" captures a moment of dreams that seem to be just within reach, and the families that dreamers build for themselves along the way.

The new Charlottesville Players Guild production of August Wilson's lyrical drama is being presented at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

The play opens in 1948 in the back yard of a rooming house, at a time when ambitious Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton has landed a hit record on the radio and yearns to take off for Chicago with his band — and, he hopes, his sweetheart, Vera — to record an album and finally reach the big time. With his story in Wilson's hands, Floyd and his audience keep their ears tuned to the grace notes of life.

Director Chris D, Evans is bringing three decades of stage and film acting experience to the production, and local audience members saw him portray Cesar in last season's production of Wilson's "Gem of the Ocean."

"It's challenging me in so many ways," Evans said. "As a performer, you're creating what you believe the playwright wants to see. As a director, you create what you want to see."

Charlottesville Players Guild is on pace to complete the 10 plays in Wilson's American Century Cycle in October — a feat that only 12 professional institutions have achieved to date. Audiences have been invited along for a seasons-long exploration of relationships, joys and struggles in the Black experience in midcentury America — one in which characters can reappear and friends of friends slip into and out of the spotlight in a nod to the interrelatedness of life.

For Charlottesville Players Guild, which is committed to telling Black stories through Black perspectives, the challenges and rewards of immersion in Wilson's work are worth the investment. Evans and his cast of young actors, many of whom are commuting from Lynchburg to perform, are willing to help the play's characters ask some profound questions.

"How do we go about getting what we want?" Evans said. "You fight to get something, and then you ask, 'Is this what I wanted? Is this what I was fighting for?'"

If you've been following the theater's Wilson productions, you may recognize some familiar characters who can serve as touchstones along the way. "All of these plays somehow relate back to another play in the cycle," Evans said. "There's some continuum to the story. Some of the characters are the same, but they're not."

In "Seven Guitars," Evans said, "Floyd is a visionary; he always wants great things for himself." That's not easy in the world of 1948, which the cast members had to learn to embrace in order to tell the story.

Floyd is in a workhouse making 30 cents a day, at which Evans said the cast marveled. "Nobody can live off that," Evans said. "We can't live on $27 a day, not to mention $27 after 90 days of work."

It's also important to remind actors and audience members alike of stark realities of Black life in the 1940s that shape the characters' decisions. Access to health care, or lack of same, and the danger of being found in possession of weapons could have life-or-death consequences.

"What's old is always new when we talk about using a weapon for safety's sake. That's something we can relate to today," Evans said. "Some things have changed. Some things have not."

One thing the characters share, even when they aren't always aware of it, is that "you're part of something," Evans said. Family members come and go throughout the Wilson cycle, and friendships in neighborhoods strengthen into lasting bonds. The family one comes from and the family one fashions for oneself can bring shelter, balm, challenge and comfort along the way.

Among the residents of the "Seven Guitars" rooming house, "they share secrets, they share stories, they share hurt, they share pain," Evans said. "And that's what theater companies do. They create a bond. They manifest a family.

"The play carries with it the idea of legacy. We carry the people we come from with us. We're always carrying that part of our legacy."

Evans's guidance for his cast along the journey? "The one important aspect is that there is a deep story to tell," he said.

The house opens at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 1:30 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $20 and many be purchased online at https://jeffschoolheritagecenter.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/jeffschoolheritagecenter/event.jsp?event=85&. Learn more at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.