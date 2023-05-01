The musical "Guys and Dolls" is sentimentally associated with New York, but characters Sky Masterson and Sister Sarah Brown actually fall in love in Havana, Cuba. That's why Charlottesville Opera is presenting a festive "Havana Nights" event at 7 p.m. Saturday on the rooftop at Quirk Hotel Charlottesville.

There will be music by Branch Fields and Karli Forte from Charlottesville Opera in anticipation of the upcoming production of "Guys and Dolls," which will be presented June 23, 24 and 25 at the Paramount Theater.

Look for karaoke, free appetizers and specialty Cuban cocktails.

The event is open to the public, but guests are expected to patronize the bar. Visitors also may want to consider arriving early to watch the running of the Kentucky Derby at 6 p.m. in the Whiskey Bar.

Tickets for "Guys and Dolls" are on sale at theparamount.net or by calling the Paramount's box office at (434) 979-1333. Learn more at charlottesvilleopera.org.