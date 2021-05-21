Charlottesville Opera unveils 43rd season featuring three outdoor performances

Charlottesville Opera's 43rd season will bring opera and Broadway favorites to IX Art Park and "La Bohème" to Charlottesville's Sprint Pavilion next month.

"Broadway in the Park" is planned for 7 p.m. June 11 and 12 at IX Art Park. Musical selections from "My Fair Lady," "Motown: The Musical," "Wicked," "Dear Evan Hansen" and other shows will be on the program. Tickets are $20; they're $15 in advance.

Performers will include Jennifer DiNoia, who has appeared as Elphaba in "Wicked" more often than any other singer; singer Allison Semmes, who starred as Diana Ross in the "Motown: The Musical" Broadway tour; singer Victor Ryan Robinson, who has toured with "Phanton of the Opera" and performed in Victory Hall Opera productions; and Sharin Apostolou, artist-in-residence for Charlottesville Opera.

Conductor Josephine Lee currently represents a Eurovision Song Contest competitor.

"Opera in the Park" is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 17 — also at IX Art Park, and also about 80 minutes long. Tickets are $20; advance tickets are $15. Gates open at 6 p.m. for both productions, and bad weather will cancel performances.