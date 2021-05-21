 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charlottesville Opera unveils 43rd season featuring three outdoor performances
0 comments

Charlottesville Opera unveils 43rd season featuring three outdoor performances

  • 0

Charlottesville Opera's 43rd season will bring opera and Broadway favorites to IX Art Park and "La Bohème" to Charlottesville's Sprint Pavilion next month.

"Broadway in the Park" is planned for 7 p.m. June 11 and 12 at IX Art Park. Musical selections from "My Fair Lady," "Motown: The Musical," "Wicked," "Dear Evan Hansen" and other shows will be on the program. Tickets are $20; they're $15 in advance.

Performers will include Jennifer DiNoia, who has appeared as Elphaba in "Wicked" more often than any other singer; singer Allison Semmes,  who starred as Diana Ross in the "Motown: The Musical" Broadway tour; singer Victor Ryan Robinson, who has toured with "Phanton of the Opera" and performed in Victory Hall Opera productions; and Sharin Apostolou, artist-in-residence for Charlottesville Opera.

Conductor Josephine Lee currently represents a Eurovision Song Contest competitor.

"Opera in the Park" is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 17 — also at IX Art Park, and also about 80 minutes long. Tickets are $20; advance tickets are $15. Gates open at 6 p.m. for both productions, and bad weather will cancel performances.

"La Bohème" will be presented at 8 p.m. June 24 and 26 at Sprint Pavilion. This 90-minute version of Puccini's classic opera is set in 1960s Paris and brings a contemporary perspective. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Jeremy Weiss, an Albemarle High School alumnus, will sing the role of Schaunard. 

For information and tickets, go to charlottesvilleopera.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Salma Hayek almost died of Covid-19

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert