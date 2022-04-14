Charlottesville Opera to present 'The Sound of Music,' 'The Merry Widow'

Charlottesville Opera will return to the Paramount Theater this summer with productions of "The Sound of Music" and "The Merry Widow."

Tickets already are on sale to Paramount Star Circle+ members. Paramount members can start purchasing tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and sales to the general public begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Season tickets also go on sale Thursday; for details, go to charlottesvilleopera.org.

"The Sound of Music" by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II will be presented at 7 p.m. July 7, July 8 and July 9 and at 2 p.m. July 10 at the Paramount. Michael Slon is the conductor, and Cara Consilvio is the director.

The cast includes Branch Fields as Captain von Trapp, Maria Valdez as Maria and Claudia Chapa as Mother Abbess.

"The Merry Widow" by Franz Lehar can be seen at 7:30 p.m. July 22 and 2 p.m. July 24. Lawrence Loh is the conductor; Stephanie Havey is the director. Look for Caroline Worra as Hanna Glawari, Richard Troxell as Count Danilo, David Kaverman as Njegus, Joe Barron as Baron Zeta, Katherine Henly as Valencienne and Andrew Stenson as Camille.

Tickets are $75, $65, $50 and $25; youths and students get in for $15.

To get tickets, go to theparamount.net, visit the box office in person between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays or dial (434) 979-1333.