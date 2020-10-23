Charlottesville Opera, The Front Porch team up for livestreamed crossover concert

Have you ever thought of opera as roots music? Why not? It tells big stories with bigger characters with even bigger voices. And a new collaboration between The Front Porch and Charlottesville Opera is giving listeners a chance to explore the intersection between familiar and fresh.
The Front Porch’s “Save the Music” livestreamed concert series will present a performance of opera and musical theater selections by Virginia-based artists starting at 8 p.m. Sunday. Head to Facebook or YouTube to watch “Save the Music: An Evening with Charlottesville Opera,” which is the first collaboration by the two local arts organizations.
Performers include soprano Sharin Apostolou, Charlottesville Opera’s Ader Artist-in-Residence, with soprano Ariana Wehr, tenor Ryan McPherson, bass-baritone Matt Burns, violinist Daniel Sender and pianists Shelby Sender and Austin Robey. They’ll join forces to perform opera favorites by W.A. Mozart and other composers and musical theater selections by Stephen Sondheim and colleagues.
The Front Porch is known for connecting local listeners and music students with roots music from many diverse cultures, so why not classical music and opera? Christina Deaton DeMarea, Charlottesville Opera’s new general director, said Friday that she and Emily Morrison, executive director of The Front Porch, “are kind of of the same mind that artists shouldn’t be in silos. Artists don’t work that way.”
“The Front Porch has a diverse audience. It’s an interesting partnership,” DeMarea said. “It’s a really natural thing as arts organizations that we find crossover.”
If you’re new to opera, keep in mind that you will have heard many of Sunday’s concert selections before. Arias, duets and overtures from operas are easy to find in cartoons, motion pictures and plenty of commercials. If you’ve seen “The Shawshank Redemption,” for example, you’ve heard a piece by Mozart — “Duettino — Sull’aria ... che soave zeffiretto” from “The Marriage of Figaro” — featured prominently in a pivotal scene in which inmate Andy Dufresne plays it over the prison’s public address system.
“They’ve heard these pieces before,” DeMarea said. “People may not remember where they’ve heard these pieces, but they’ll recognize them.”
There’s a lot to recommend the genre of opera music to newcomers, and the welcoming environment of The Front Porch helps make it accessible. “It’s this unifying force in the soaring voices, the stretch of the voice in the operatic form, that is a stretch of the human spirit,” DeMarea said.
The concert also will be streamed on WTJU 91.1 FM at wtju.net/savethemusic/ starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Donation links are available to give the performers a boost during difficult times. For details, or to learn more about the series, go to frontporchcville.org. To find out more about Charlottesville Opera, go to charlottesvilleopera.org.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at jsathe@dailyprogress.com
