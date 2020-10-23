Charlottesville Opera, The Front Porch team up for livestreamed crossover concert

“The Front Porch has a diverse audience. It’s an interesting partnership,” DeMarea said. “It’s a really natural thing as arts organizations that we find crossover.”

If you’re new to opera, keep in mind that you will have heard many of Sunday’s concert selections before. Arias, duets and overtures from operas are easy to find in cartoons, motion pictures and plenty of commercials. If you’ve seen “The Shawshank Redemption,” for example, you’ve heard a piece by Mozart — “Duettino — Sull’aria ... che soave zeffiretto” from “The Marriage of Figaro” — featured prominently in a pivotal scene in which inmate Andy Dufresne plays it over the prison’s public address system.

“They’ve heard these pieces before,” DeMarea said. “People may not remember where they’ve heard these pieces, but they’ll recognize them.”

There’s a lot to recommend the genre of opera music to newcomers, and the welcoming environment of The Front Porch helps make it accessible. “It’s this unifying force in the soaring voices, the stretch of the voice in the operatic form, that is a stretch of the human spirit,” DeMarea said.

The concert also will be streamed on WTJU 91.1 FM at wtju.net/savethemusic/ starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Donation links are available to give the performers a boost during difficult times. For details, or to learn more about the series, go to frontporchcville.org. To find out more about Charlottesville Opera, go to charlottesvilleopera.org.

