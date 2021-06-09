Charlottesville Opera launches 43rd season by singing in IX Art Park

In years past, Charlottesville’s opera fans spent summer evenings settling into seats among the boxwoods at James Monroe’s Highland estate. They listened to stirring arias as stars began shimmering in the sky behind the stars on the stage. And, if you were lucky, you might hear a peacock shrieking its approval of a coloratura soprano’s sparkling turn.

This weekend, Charlottesville Opera is heading back outdoors to open its 43rd season, keeping pandemic safety precautions in mind while offering a fond nod to tradition. Performances of “Broadway in the Park” will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at IX Art Park, and although listeners will hear some ambient traffic sounds, no peacock feathers will be ruffled in the making of the music.

For listeners, it’s an opportunity to get outside and spend a summer evening revisiting favorite musical theater songs and soaking in new-to-you Broadway tunes.

“We’re really running the spectrum of all these musicals,” said Christina Deaton DeMarea, general director of Charlottesville Opera. “This is a time when we need art, and it can do many things. We really want people to have some sense of joy and affirmation in the midst of all this hardship.”

John de los Santos is the director and Josephine Lee serves as conductor.