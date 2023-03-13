Charlottesville Opera will be presenting "Tosca" on July 14 and 16 — and if you'd like to get an early taste, you're in luck.

The Tosca Dinner, set for 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 30 at Palladio Restaurant at Barboursville Vineyards, will include a three-course dinner paired with Barboursville Vineyards wines and music by cast members from the upcoming production.

The evening begins with a coach departure from Charlottesville Fashion Square mall at 5:45 p.m. Appetizers and wine will be served at 6:30 p.m., and audience members will be swept back in time to turbulent Rome in 1800.

Music will be provided by Caroline Worra as Floria Tosca, Kreg Gotschall as Mario Cavaradossi, Branch Fields as Baron Scarpia, Max Alexander Cook as Spoletta, Shelby Sender as Madame Ravissa de Turin, Dan Sender as Niccolo Paganini, Leanne Clement as Adelaide Malanotte and Hayley Kukulis as Time-Traveling Tour Guide.

The event is $400 per person, of which $100 is tax deductible. The coach transportation is included.

Tickets are available online at charlottesvilleopera.org. They will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and must be purchased by Friday.

Festive attire is requested; the black, red and white colors of the Roman Republic's tricolor flag are suggested.