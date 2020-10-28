Charlottesville native's online theater group presents spooky showcase

“It just lights my fire,” she said.

The transition from stage acting to small-screen acting went pretty smoothly. “I was fairly comfortable putting a performance in a tiny box,” Dalton said with a chuckle. “It kind of went from a theater focus to a film focus.”

Performing on Zoom and other mobile conferencing platforms means tailoring performance techniques to new parameters. Facial expressions convey far more than the broad gestures that work well on stage, for one thing. And then there’s the challenge of interacting in real time with scene partners who may be in another state — or even another country.

“Adjusting to the physicality was part of it,” Dalton said of the remote-acting challenge. “The hardest part was not having your scene partner there and not being able to react.”

If a prop is involved, such as a coffee mug, one actor can’t simply hand it to the other.

“One [actor] moves it [the prop] to one side of the screen, and the other picks it up at that side of the screen,” Dalton said. “You have to get creative. It asks the audience to have a certain level of disbelief.”