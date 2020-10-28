Charlottesville native's online theater group presents spooky showcase

jsathe@dailyprogress.com — (434) 978-7249
A Monticello High School alumna and her team will be sharing their second showcase of short plays just in time for Halloween.
From the Couch Theatre will present “A Slightly Spooky Showcase” at 8 p.m. Friday on Facebook Live and YouTube. The five tales include “Ride or Die,” written and directed by Charlottesville actress and playwright Emily Dalton; “Georgia Summers,” written and performed by Dalton; “The Masque of the Red Death,” directed by Dalton with live beatbox accompaniment by AirLoom Beats, also known as actress Arabella Luke; “Breakout Room”; and “How to Talk to Your Child About Satan.”
Dalton said the showcases are designed to give performers and audience members alike an opportunity to ditch pandemic stress for a while to “escape and enjoy.”
Dalton completed a bachelor of fine arts degree in theater performance from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2010, and she performed in Heritage Theatre Festival productions and honed her improv skills with Bent Theatre before moving to New York City to pursue her acting career. That’s where she has written and performed two solo comedy shows and performed in classical theatrical productions, off-Off-Broadway events, short films, commercials and tours.
But when the pandemic hit, it blocked many of the traditional pathways for actors and writers to get their shows in front of audiences. After Dalton moved back to Charlottesville to weather the pandemic with her parents, she and friend Sarah Denison founded From the Couch Theatre to help creative theater professionals keep their skills sharp and spirits high.
“It just lights my fire,” she said.
The transition from stage acting to small-screen acting went pretty smoothly. “I was fairly comfortable putting a performance in a tiny box,” Dalton said with a chuckle. “It kind of went from a theater focus to a film focus.”
Performing on Zoom and other mobile conferencing platforms means tailoring performance techniques to new parameters. Facial expressions convey far more than the broad gestures that work well on stage, for one thing. And then there’s the challenge of interacting in real time with scene partners who may be in another state — or even another country.
“Adjusting to the physicality was part of it,” Dalton said of the remote-acting challenge. “The hardest part was not having your scene partner there and not being able to react.”
If a prop is involved, such as a coffee mug, one actor can’t simply hand it to the other.
“One [actor] moves it [the prop] to one side of the screen, and the other picks it up at that side of the screen,” Dalton said. “You have to get creative. It asks the audience to have a certain level of disbelief.”
And while making all those adjustments, Dalton has gained a renewed appreciation for what drew her to acting in the first place. The experience takes her back to the excitement of performing in Shakespeare plays in middle school and creating her own independent study at Monticello, where she established a totally student-run Shakespeare production series before graduating in 2006.
“When you don’t have that physical presence, you have to use your imagination,” Dalton said. “It kind of forces you to be like a kid again. It has been a wonderful touchstone to why I became an actor.”
Dalton said she and Denison expect the showcases to become regular events.
“We’re hoping to do this every month, depending on the holidays and everyone’s availability, until the pandemic ends,” she said. “I feel like I helped create a powers-for-good team.”
Make reservations for Friday’s showcase by emailing fromthecouchtheatre@gmail.com, and the team will email you a link to the festivities. Learn more about the performers, writers, directors and guest artists at fromthecouchtheatre.com.
